1,670 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,670 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 503,322 with 10,057 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46171208818
Alcorn569110213020
Amite206056579
Attala33529018936
Benton1494394710
Bolivar633115023933
Calhoun279947447
Carroll1696395211
Chickasaw3023676115
Choctaw134627120
Claiborne132838469
Clarke29589413332
Clay309077415
Coahoma417810813814
Copiah45009210414
Covington42989414239
De Soto3231841112426
Forrest1350625328360
Franklin120728445
George502979739
Greene220649576
Grenada373110815632
Hancock77511307215
Harrison3440054153277
Hinds32074631852139
Holmes26878810920
Humphreys129738359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba465110513524
Jackson2455138628341
Jasper336565462
Jefferson95934417
Jefferson Davis17224391
Jones1389424323743
Kemper1421415010
Lafayette858114019956
Lamar105311385612
Lauderdale12037318481107
Lawrence213640272
Leake4098889917
Lee1565723522543
Leflore467614424055
Lincoln546813520540
Lowndes1109119227966
Madison1466228141672
Marion423610816224
Marshall64941356917
Monroe679617819155
Montgomery1797576410
Neshoba665620622860
Newton3831798715
Noxubee186940416
Oktibbeha715213327040
Panola657213110315
Pearl River955723821042
Perry206456249
Pike584915417443
Pontotoc67361048613
Prentiss47158210115
Quitman10682800
Rankin2210339149269
Scott47419811719
Sharkey64220458
Simpson445811616320
Smith266550728
Stone3606648814
Sunflower424610512420
Tallahatchie228752507
Tate46321118019
Tippah47248112014
Tishomingo36159210328
Tunica160139193
Union60779413223
Walthall2193646914
Warren675217617438
Washington745816120241
Wayne4407728013
Webster2034466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31539113139
Yalobusha2372478222
Yazoo44538815220
Total503,32210,05711,2852,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

