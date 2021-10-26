1,670 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,670 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 503,322 with 10,057 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4617 120 88 18 Alcorn 5691 102 130 20 Amite 2060 56 57 9 Attala 3352 90 189 36 Benton 1494 39 47 10 Bolivar 6331 150 239 33 Calhoun 2799 47 44 7 Carroll 1696 39 52 11 Chickasaw 3023 67 61 15 Choctaw 1346 27 12 0 Claiborne 1328 38 46 9 Clarke 2958 94 133 32 Clay 3090 77 41 5 Coahoma 4178 108 138 14 Copiah 4500 92 104 14 Covington 4298 94 142 39 De Soto 32318 411 124 26 Forrest 13506 253 283 60 Franklin 1207 28 44 5 George 5029 79 73 9 Greene 2206 49 57 6 Grenada 3731 108 156 32 Hancock 7751 130 72 15 Harrison 34400 541 532 77 Hinds 32074 631 852 139 Holmes 2687 88 109 20 Humphreys 1297 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4651 105 135 24 Jackson 24551 386 283 41 Jasper 3365 65 46 2 Jefferson 959 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1722 43 9 1 Jones 13894 243 237 43 Kemper 1421 41 50 10 Lafayette 8581 140 199 56 Lamar 10531 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12037 318 481 107 Lawrence 2136 40 27 2 Leake 4098 88 99 17 Lee 15657 235 225 43 Leflore 4676 144 240 55 Lincoln 5468 135 205 40 Lowndes 11091 192 279 66 Madison 14662 281 416 72 Marion 4236 108 162 24 Marshall 6494 135 69 17 Monroe 6796 178 191 55 Montgomery 1797 57 64 10 Neshoba 6656 206 228 60 Newton 3831 79 87 15 Noxubee 1869 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7152 133 270 40 Panola 6572 131 103 15 Pearl River 9557 238 210 42 Perry 2064 56 24 9 Pike 5849 154 174 43 Pontotoc 6736 104 86 13 Prentiss 4715 82 101 15 Quitman 1068 28 0 0 Rankin 22103 391 492 69 Scott 4741 98 117 19 Sharkey 642 20 45 8 Simpson 4458 116 163 20 Smith 2665 50 72 8 Stone 3606 64 88 14 Sunflower 4246 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2287 52 50 7 Tate 4632 111 80 19 Tippah 4724 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3615 92 103 28 Tunica 1601 39 19 3 Union 6077 94 132 23 Walthall 2193 64 69 14 Warren 6752 176 174 38 Washington 7458 161 202 41 Wayne 4407 72 80 13 Webster 2034 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3153 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2372 47 82 22 Yazoo 4453 88 152 20 Total 503,322 10,057 11,285 2,091

