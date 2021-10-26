1,670 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,670 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 503,322 with 10,057 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4617
|120
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5691
|102
|130
|20
|Amite
|2060
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3352
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1494
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6331
|150
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2799
|47
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1696
|39
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3023
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1346
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1328
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2958
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3090
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4178
|108
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4500
|92
|104
|14
|Covington
|4298
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32318
|411
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13506
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1207
|28
|44
|5
|George
|5029
|79
|73
|9
|Greene
|2206
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3731
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7751
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34400
|541
|532
|77
|Hinds
|32074
|631
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2687
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1297
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4651
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24551
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3365
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|959
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1722
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13894
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1421
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8581
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10531
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12037
|318
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2136
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4098
|88
|99
|17
|Lee
|15657
|235
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4676
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5468
|135
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|11091
|192
|279
|66
|Madison
|14662
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4236
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6494
|135
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6796
|178
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1797
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6656
|206
|228
|60
|Newton
|3831
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1869
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7152
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6572
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9557
|238
|210
|42
|Perry
|2064
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5849
|154
|174
|43
|Pontotoc
|6736
|104
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4715
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1068
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22103
|391
|492
|69
|Scott
|4741
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|642
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4458
|116
|163
|20
|Smith
|2665
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3606
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4246
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2287
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4632
|111
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4724
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3615
|92
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1601
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6077
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2193
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6752
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7458
|161
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4407
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2034
|46
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1051
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3153
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2372
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4453
|88
|152
|20
|Total
|503,322
|10,057
|11,285
|2,091
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.