1,701 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,701 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 208,089 with 4,634 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between December 25 and December 26 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Lamar1
Lowndes1

25 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 12 and December 20, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Carroll1
Coahoma1
Desoto2
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jackson2
Lafayette1
Leake1
Lee1
Lowndes2
Marion1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Pearl River1
Rankin4
Tishomingo1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1761577215
Alcorn20684012018
Amite83321547
Attala16694416629
Benton659204510
Bolivar32749522330
Calhoun112316254
Carroll91518469
Chickasaw1544364915
Choctaw4921010
Claiborne69418439
Clarke11655810828
Clay128030203
Coahoma19245212711
Copiah213643739
Covington17736613339
De Soto1414913510720
Forrest50769620542
Franklin5627401
George167834487
Greene96525516
Grenada19266114630
Hancock1912536814
Harrison1026614346253
Hinds1356725268196
Holmes15576410320
Humphreys70522338
Issaquena148400
Itawamba21785012322
Jackson847615321525
Jasper133925131
Jefferson46014213
Jefferson Davis7432281
Jones50219620239
Kemper64319439
Lafayette41417818246
Lamar3955594513
Lauderdale477116837087
Lawrence91016272
Leake197950819
Lee737011520540
Leflore25539820448
Lincoln24667416636
Lowndes41788818740
Madison690512931158
Marion17076015120
Marshall2840636215
Monroe28548517953
Montgomery95531549
Neshoba290913918355
Newton1557327411
Noxubee90920224
Oktibbeha32707120432
Panola30686910313
Pearl River24308014330
Perry83230207
Pike21386510627
Pontotoc307540203
Prentiss2023419915
Quitman591700
Rankin844916131846
Scott207138354
Sharkey38217438
Simpson19536115219
Smith99019558
Stone112618639
Sunflower2335599015
Tallahatchie118730437
Tate2324567919
Tippah191940785
Tishomingo15285210126
Tunica72419152
Union26783610616
Walthall966346713
Warren25667716337
Washington417111418739
Wayne1616276811
Webster703185611
Wilkinson51623245
Winston18024710528
Yalobusha967318122
Yazoo20495013817
Total208,0894,6349,1391,673

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories