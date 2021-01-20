1,702 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,702 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 64 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 256,827 with 5,638 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixty deaths occurred between January 8 and January 19 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Clay 2 Desoto 6 Harrison 4 Hinds 6 Holmes 1 Jackson 3 Jasper 2 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 2 Madison 2 Marshall 3 Montgomery 2 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 2 Pike 1 Pontotoc 2 Rankin 5 Scott 1 Simpson 1 Tallahatchie 1 Union 3 Warren 2 Winston 1

Four COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 8 and January 14, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Harrison 1 Itawamba 1 Pearl River 1 Quitman 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2078 70 72 15 Alcorn 2674 54 128 20 Amite 988 26 54 7 Attala 1946 59 173 34 Benton 833 23 45 10 Bolivar 4024 109 225 31 Calhoun 1376 21 28 4 Carroll 1053 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1857 44 53 15 Choctaw 612 13 1 0 Claiborne 866 25 45 9 Clarke 1417 62 111 30 Clay 1613 35 24 3 Coahoma 2422 54 129 11 Copiah 2439 49 76 9 Covington 2150 72 135 39 De Soto 17331 186 113 24 Forrest 6038 120 224 50 Franklin 671 15 40 4 George 2019 39 59 7 Greene 1110 29 52 6 Grenada 2206 71 154 32 Hancock 2825 59 69 14 Harrison 13731 199 478 65 Hinds 16373 328 786 118 Holmes 1691 68 103 20 Humphreys 833 24 33 8 Issaquena 159 6 0 0 Itawamba 2652 60 125 22 Jackson 10557 187 217 30 Jasper 1744 38 36 2 Jefferson 554 19 38 4 Jefferson Davis 858 27 8 1 Jones 6483 112 217 41 Kemper 784 20 44 9 Lafayette 5031 93 188 54 Lamar 4908 65 52 13 Lauderdale 5965 187 425 93 Lawrence 1032 17 27 2 Leake 2329 66 89 14 Lee 8922 141 214 41 Leflore 3059 107 234 52 Lincoln 2993 86 171 36 Lowndes 5425 118 253 55 Madison 8335 166 358 69 Marion 2150 73 157 24 Marshall 3477 69 64 15 Monroe 3591 105 189 54 Montgomery 1101 36 54 9 Neshoba 3413 152 196 56 Newton 1950 44 86 14 Noxubee 1114 23 34 5 Oktibbeha 3976 81 214 36 Panola 3746 80 102 13 Pearl River 3329 103 158 33 Perry 1028 31 21 7 Pike 2646 79 125 34 Pontotoc 3698 55 64 6 Prentiss 2482 52 99 15 Quitman 696 9 0 0 Rankin 10854 217 388 60 Scott 2508 47 52 4 Sharkey 440 17 43 8 Simpson 2383 68 157 19 Smith 1227 25 60 8 Stone 1459 21 84 11 Sunflower 2882 71 116 17 Tallahatchie 1482 35 49 7 Tate 2743 62 80 19 Tippah 2444 50 108 7 Tishomingo 1916 61 101 27 Tunica 874 21 18 2 Union 3480 63 124 21 Walthall 1128 36 68 13 Warren 3569 100 168 38 Washington 4826 124 188 39 Wayne 2032 32 69 11 Webster 939 24 58 11 Wilkinson 588 25 24 5 Winston 2026 67 114 35 Yalobusha 1191 34 82 22 Yazoo 2473 56 139 18 Total 256,827 5,638 10,006 1,855

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

