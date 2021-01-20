1,702 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,702 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 64 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 256,827 with 5,638 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixty deaths occurred between January 8 and January 19 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Clay2
Desoto6
Harrison4
Hinds6
Holmes1
Jackson3
Jasper2
Lamar1
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Lincoln1
Lowndes2
Madison2
Marshall3
Montgomery2
Newton1
Noxubee1
Panola1
Pearl River2
Pike1
Pontotoc2
Rankin5
Scott1
Simpson1
Tallahatchie1
Union3
Warren2
Winston1

Four COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 8 and January 14, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Itawamba1
Pearl River1
Quitman1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2078707215
Alcorn26745412820
Amite98826547
Attala19465917334
Benton833234510
Bolivar402410922531
Calhoun137621284
Carroll105321479
Chickasaw1857445315
Choctaw6121310
Claiborne86625459
Clarke14176211130
Clay161335243
Coahoma24225412911
Copiah243949769
Covington21507213539
De Soto1733118611324
Forrest603812022450
Franklin67115404
George201939597
Greene111029526
Grenada22067115432
Hancock2825596914
Harrison1373119947865
Hinds16373328786118
Holmes16916810320
Humphreys83324338
Issaquena159600
Itawamba26526012522
Jackson1055718721730
Jasper174438362
Jefferson55419384
Jefferson Davis8582781
Jones648311221741
Kemper78420449
Lafayette50319318854
Lamar4908655213
Lauderdale596518742593
Lawrence103217272
Leake2329668914
Lee892214121441
Leflore305910723452
Lincoln29938617136
Lowndes542511825355
Madison833516635869
Marion21507315724
Marshall3477696415
Monroe359110518954
Montgomery110136549
Neshoba341315219656
Newton1950448614
Noxubee111423345
Oktibbeha39768121436
Panola37468010213
Pearl River332910315833
Perry102831217
Pike26467912534
Pontotoc369855646
Prentiss2482529915
Quitman696900
Rankin1085421738860
Scott250847524
Sharkey44017438
Simpson23836815719
Smith122725608
Stone1459218411
Sunflower28827111617
Tallahatchie148235497
Tate2743628019
Tippah2444501087
Tishomingo19166110127
Tunica87421182
Union34806312421
Walthall1128366813
Warren356910016838
Washington482612418839
Wayne2032326911
Webster939245811
Wilkinson58825245
Winston20266711435
Yalobusha1191348222
Yazoo24735613918
Total256,8275,63810,0061,855

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories