1,702 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,702 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 64 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 256,827 with 5,638 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixty deaths occurred between January 8 and January 19 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Clay
|2
|Desoto
|6
|Harrison
|4
|Hinds
|6
|Holmes
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Jasper
|2
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|2
|Madison
|2
|Marshall
|3
|Montgomery
|2
|Newton
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|2
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|2
|Rankin
|5
|Scott
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Union
|3
|Warren
|2
|Winston
|1
Four COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 8 and January 14, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Harrison
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Quitman
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2078
|70
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2674
|54
|128
|20
|Amite
|988
|26
|54
|7
|Attala
|1946
|59
|173
|34
|Benton
|833
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4024
|109
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1376
|21
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1053
|21
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1857
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|612
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|866
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1417
|62
|111
|30
|Clay
|1613
|35
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2422
|54
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2439
|49
|76
|9
|Covington
|2150
|72
|135
|39
|De Soto
|17331
|186
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6038
|120
|224
|50
|Franklin
|671
|15
|40
|4
|George
|2019
|39
|59
|7
|Greene
|1110
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2206
|71
|154
|32
|Hancock
|2825
|59
|69
|14
|Harrison
|13731
|199
|478
|65
|Hinds
|16373
|328
|786
|118
|Holmes
|1691
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|833
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|159
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2652
|60
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10557
|187
|217
|30
|Jasper
|1744
|38
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|554
|19
|38
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|858
|27
|8
|1
|Jones
|6483
|112
|217
|41
|Kemper
|784
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5031
|93
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4908
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5965
|187
|425
|93
|Lawrence
|1032
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2329
|66
|89
|14
|Lee
|8922
|141
|214
|41
|Leflore
|3059
|107
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|2993
|86
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5425
|118
|253
|55
|Madison
|8335
|166
|358
|69
|Marion
|2150
|73
|157
|24
|Marshall
|3477
|69
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3591
|105
|189
|54
|Montgomery
|1101
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3413
|152
|196
|56
|Newton
|1950
|44
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1114
|23
|34
|5
|Oktibbeha
|3976
|81
|214
|36
|Panola
|3746
|80
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3329
|103
|158
|33
|Perry
|1028
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2646
|79
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3698
|55
|64
|6
|Prentiss
|2482
|52
|99
|15
|Quitman
|696
|9
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10854
|217
|388
|60
|Scott
|2508
|47
|52
|4
|Sharkey
|440
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2383
|68
|157
|19
|Smith
|1227
|25
|60
|8
|Stone
|1459
|21
|84
|11
|Sunflower
|2882
|71
|116
|17
|Tallahatchie
|1482
|35
|49
|7
|Tate
|2743
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2444
|50
|108
|7
|Tishomingo
|1916
|61
|101
|27
|Tunica
|874
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3480
|63
|124
|21
|Walthall
|1128
|36
|68
|13
|Warren
|3569
|100
|168
|38
|Washington
|4826
|124
|188
|39
|Wayne
|2032
|32
|69
|11
|Webster
|939
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|588
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2026
|67
|114
|35
|Yalobusha
|1191
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2473
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|256,827
|5,638
|10,006
|1,855
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations on its website.