172 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 172 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,159 with 7,188 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
|Adams
|2473
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3071
|67
|130
|20
|Amite
|1222
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2139
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|982
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4789
|131
|234
|32
|Calhoun
|1675
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1215
|27
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2061
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|750
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1017
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1784
|79
|123
|31
|Clay
|1837
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2925
|79
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2954
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2560
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|21238
|255
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7609
|149
|228
|51
|Franklin
|831
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2440
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1300
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2586
|85
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3756
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17682
|306
|485
|68
|Hinds
|20157
|413
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1882
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|949
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2984
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13329
|245
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2206
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|649
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1064
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8345
|163
|220
|42
|Kemper
|959
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6126
|118
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6175
|85
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7267
|240
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1279
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2635
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9936
|171
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3483
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3923
|110
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6334
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|10010
|215
|368
|69
|Marion
|2678
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4350
|103
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4076
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1261
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4024
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2475
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1268
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4590
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4508
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4474
|143
|188
|37
|Perry
|1256
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3260
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4185
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2775
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|794
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13476
|278
|392
|61
|Scott
|3134
|73
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|500
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2923
|87
|157
|20
|Smith
|1615
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1802
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3342
|90
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1767
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3302
|84
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2864
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2239
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1044
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4072
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1327
|44
|69
|13
|Warren
|4332
|119
|170
|37
|Washington
|5303
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2620
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1145
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|664
|30
|25
|5
|Winston
|2262
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1612
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3084
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|311,159
|7,188
|10,442
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.