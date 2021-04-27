172 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 172 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,159 with 7,188 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
Adams2473828316
Alcorn30716713020
Amite122241559
Attala21397317536
Benton982254610
Bolivar478913123432
Calhoun167532366
Carroll1215275110
Chickasaw2061576015
Choctaw7501820
Claiborne101730459
Clarke17847912331
Clay183754385
Coahoma29257912912
Copiah2954658311
Covington25608013739
De Soto2123825511324
Forrest760914922851
Franklin83123404
George244047598
Greene130033526
Grenada25868515532
Hancock3756856914
Harrison1768230648568
Hinds20157413804131
Holmes18827210420
Humphreys94932349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29847713423
Jackson1332924524035
Jasper220648432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10643291
Jones834516322042
Kemper95928449
Lafayette612611818755
Lamar6175855413
Lauderdale7267240443100
Lawrence127923272
Leake2635738815
Lee993617122241
Leflore348312423652
Lincoln392311019740
Lowndes633414425663
Madison1001021536869
Marion26787915824
Marshall43501036415
Monroe407613219055
Montgomery126142549
Neshoba402417620359
Newton2475618715
Noxubee126834356
Oktibbeha45909822236
Panola450810310415
Pearl River447414318837
Perry125638218
Pike326010513535
Pontotoc4185728612
Prentiss2775599915
Quitman7941600
Rankin1347627839261
Scott31347311518
Sharkey50017438
Simpson29238715720
Smith161534668
Stone1802338514
Sunflower33429012220
Tallahatchie176740507
Tate3302848019
Tippah28646811913
Tishomingo22396710227
Tunica104425182
Union40727613123
Walthall1327446913
Warren433211917037
Washington530313319139
Wayne2620416911
Webster1145326112
Wilkinson66430255
Winston22628113039
Yalobusha1612368222
Yazoo30846914018
Total311,1597,18810,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

