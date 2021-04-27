172 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 172 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,159 with 7,188 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of April 16 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of April 16 Adams 2473 82 83 16 Alcorn 3071 67 130 20 Amite 1222 41 55 9 Attala 2139 73 175 36 Benton 982 25 46 10 Bolivar 4789 131 234 32 Calhoun 1675 32 36 6 Carroll 1215 27 51 10 Chickasaw 2061 57 60 15 Choctaw 750 18 2 0 Claiborne 1017 30 45 9 Clarke 1784 79 123 31 Clay 1837 54 38 5 Coahoma 2925 79 129 12 Copiah 2954 65 83 11 Covington 2560 80 137 39 De Soto 21238 255 113 24 Forrest 7609 149 228 51 Franklin 831 23 40 4 George 2440 47 59 8 Greene 1300 33 52 6 Grenada 2586 85 155 32 Hancock 3756 85 69 14 Harrison 17682 306 485 68 Hinds 20157 413 804 131 Holmes 1882 72 104 20 Humphreys 949 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2984 77 134 23 Jackson 13329 245 240 35 Jasper 2206 48 43 2 Jefferson 649 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1064 32 9 1 Jones 8345 163 220 42 Kemper 959 28 44 9 Lafayette 6126 118 187 55 Lamar 6175 85 54 13 Lauderdale 7267 240 443 100 Lawrence 1279 23 27 2 Leake 2635 73 88 15 Lee 9936 171 222 41 Leflore 3483 124 236 52 Lincoln 3923 110 197 40 Lowndes 6334 144 256 63 Madison 10010 215 368 69 Marion 2678 79 158 24 Marshall 4350 103 64 15 Monroe 4076 132 190 55 Montgomery 1261 42 54 9 Neshoba 4024 176 203 59 Newton 2475 61 87 15 Noxubee 1268 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4590 98 222 36 Panola 4508 103 104 15 Pearl River 4474 143 188 37 Perry 1256 38 21 8 Pike 3260 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4185 72 86 12 Prentiss 2775 59 99 15 Quitman 794 16 0 0 Rankin 13476 278 392 61 Scott 3134 73 115 18 Sharkey 500 17 43 8 Simpson 2923 87 157 20 Smith 1615 34 66 8 Stone 1802 33 85 14 Sunflower 3342 90 122 20 Tallahatchie 1767 40 50 7 Tate 3302 84 80 19 Tippah 2864 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2239 67 102 27 Tunica 1044 25 18 2 Union 4072 76 131 23 Walthall 1327 44 69 13 Warren 4332 119 170 37 Washington 5303 133 191 39 Wayne 2620 41 69 11 Webster 1145 32 61 12 Wilkinson 664 30 25 5 Winston 2262 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1612 36 82 22 Yazoo 3084 69 140 18 Total 311,159 7,188 10,442 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.