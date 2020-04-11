173 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,642 total cases with 93 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,642 with 93 deaths.

New cases reported today: 173

New deaths reported today: 11

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 49 1 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 11 1 1 Attala 18 Benton 5 Bolivar 65 3 2 Calhoun 14 1 Carroll 7 Chickasaw 22 2 1 Choctaw 10 1 Claiborne 5 Clarke 13 1 2 Clay 17 Coahoma 38 1 Copiah 28 Covington 12 Desoto 163 2 1 Forrest 86 2 2 Franklin 10 George 7 Greene 2 Grenada 10 Hancock 38 5 2 Harrison 107 5 2 Hinds 234 2 3 Holmes 42 3 Humphreys 9 1 Itawamba 9 Jackson 139 5 1 Jasper 12 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 5 Jones 30 2 Kemper 14 Lafayette 29 1 Lamar 31 1 Lauderdale 133 8 4 Lawrence 6 Leake 27 Lee 42 3 Leflore 44 4 1 Lincoln 41 3 2 Lowndes 22 Madison 99 2 2 Marion 17 1 Marshall 30 2 Monroe 31 2 2 Montgomery 14 1 Neshoba 26 Newton 12 1 Noxubee 6 Oktibbeha 36 1 2 Panola 22 2 Pearl River 82 6 2 Perry 16 1 Pike 47 1 1 Pontotoc 14 1 Prentiss 12 2 Quitman 12 Rankin 94 2 Scott 52 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 7 Smith 23 1 1 Stone 9 Sunflower 35 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 23 Tippah 43 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 19 1 1 Union 7 1 1 Walthall 16 Warren 11 1 Washington 49 2 2 Wayne 8 Webster 14 1 Wilkinson 42 3 1 Winston 18 Yalobusha 13 Yazoo 58 1 Total 2,642 93 52

