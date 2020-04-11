Breaking News
173 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,642 total cases with 93 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,642 with 93 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 173
  • New deaths reported today: 11

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams4912
Alcorn7  
Amite1111
Attala18  
Benton5  
Bolivar6532
Calhoun14 1
Carroll7  
Chickasaw2221
Choctaw101 
Claiborne5  
Clarke1312
Clay17  
Coahoma381 
Copiah28  
Covington12  
Desoto16321
Forrest8622
Franklin10  
George7  
Greene2  
Grenada10  
Hancock3852
Harrison10752
Hinds23423
Holmes423 
Humphreys91 
Itawamba9  
Jackson13951
Jasper12  
Jefferson4 1
Jefferson Davis5  
Jones30 2
Kemper14  
Lafayette291 
Lamar311 
Lauderdale13384
Lawrence6  
Leake27  
Lee423 
Leflore4441
Lincoln4132
Lowndes22  
Madison9922
Marion17 1
Marshall302 
Monroe3122
Montgomery141 
Neshoba26  
Newton12 1
Noxubee6  
Oktibbeha3612
Panola222 
Pearl River8262
Perry161 
Pike4711
Pontotoc141 
Prentiss12 2
Quitman12  
Rankin942 
Scott52 1
Sharkey3  
Simpson7  
Smith2311
Stone9  
Sunflower351 
Tallahatchie3  
Tate23  
Tippah4361
Tishomingo2  
Tunica1911
Union711
Walthall16  
Warren11 1
Washington4922
Wayne8  
Webster141 
Wilkinson4231
Winston18  
Yalobusha13  
Yazoo581 
Total2,6429352

