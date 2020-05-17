Breaking News
173 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,296 total cases with 521 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,296 with 521 deaths.

  • New Cases: 173
  • New Deaths: 11

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday

Carroll2
Forrest2
Jones1
Kemper1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes2
Marion1
Neshoba1
Noxubee2
Scott1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams17215398
Alcorn12100
Amite46060
Attala2497647
Benton13010
Bolivar12910164
Calhoun584234
Carroll1107456
Chickasaw11512328
Choctaw22200
Claiborne49010
Clarke10112145
Clay79300
Coahoma76300
Copiah201200
Covington105010
Desoto3865121
Forrest431276915
Franklin21110
George17100
Greene7100
Grenada592142
Hancock801063
Harrison215611
Hinds773227313
Holmes29320519
Humphreys455123
Itawamba787336
Jackson28613394
Jasper111310
Jefferson37000
Jefferson Davis68231
Jones3379404
Kemper1008244
Lafayette1093370
Lamar175432
Lauderdale5854615628
Lawrence78010
Leake353640
Lee93470
Leflore200225111
Lincoln217186814
Lowndes122593
Madison533178411
Marion898142
Marshall66320
Monroe222239220
Montgomery72100
Neshoba405234813
Newton187220
Noxubee1343143
Oktibbeha1046284
Panola50200
Pearl River19526428
Perry36200
Pike17611146
Pontotoc25230
Prentiss363223
Quitman21000
Rankin285650
Scott5247101
Sharkey6000
Simpson76040
Smith1127284
Stone24000
Sunflower68300
Tallahatchie19100
Tate57020
Tippah691100
Tishomingo14010
Tunica442122
Union604183
Walthall46000
Warren1334332
Washington115451
Wayne39030
Webster23100
Wilkinson78952
Winston81000
Yalobusha710240
Yazoo188270
Total11,2965211,479251

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

