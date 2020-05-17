173 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,296 total cases with 521 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,296 with 521 deaths.

New Cases: 173

New Deaths: 11

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday

Carroll 2 Forrest 2 Jones 1 Kemper 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 2 Marion 1 Neshoba 1 Noxubee 2 Scott 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 172 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 46 0 6 0 Attala 249 7 64 7 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 129 10 16 4 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 110 7 45 6 Chickasaw 115 12 32 8 Choctaw 22 2 0 0 Claiborne 49 0 1 0 Clarke 101 12 14 5 Clay 79 3 0 0 Coahoma 76 3 0 0 Copiah 201 2 0 0 Covington 105 0 1 0 Desoto 386 5 12 1 Forrest 431 27 69 15 Franklin 21 1 1 0 George 17 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 59 2 14 2 Hancock 80 10 6 3 Harrison 215 6 1 1 Hinds 773 22 73 13 Holmes 293 20 51 9 Humphreys 45 5 12 3 Itawamba 78 7 33 6 Jackson 286 13 39 4 Jasper 111 3 1 0 Jefferson 37 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 68 2 3 1 Jones 337 9 40 4 Kemper 100 8 24 4 Lafayette 109 3 37 0 Lamar 175 4 3 2 Lauderdale 585 46 156 28 Lawrence 78 0 1 0 Leake 353 6 4 0 Lee 93 4 7 0 Leflore 200 22 51 11 Lincoln 217 18 68 14 Lowndes 122 5 9 3 Madison 533 17 84 11 Marion 89 8 14 2 Marshall 66 3 2 0 Monroe 222 23 92 20 Montgomery 72 1 0 0 Neshoba 405 23 48 13 Newton 187 2 2 0 Noxubee 134 3 14 3 Oktibbeha 104 6 28 4 Panola 50 2 0 0 Pearl River 195 26 42 8 Perry 36 2 0 0 Pike 176 11 14 6 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 3 22 3 Quitman 21 0 0 0 Rankin 285 6 5 0 Scott 524 7 10 1 Sharkey 6 0 0 0 Simpson 76 0 4 0 Smith 112 7 28 4 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 68 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 19 1 0 0 Tate 57 0 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 14 0 1 0 Tunica 44 2 12 2 Union 60 4 18 3 Walthall 46 0 0 0 Warren 133 4 33 2 Washington 115 4 5 1 Wayne 39 0 3 0 Webster 23 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 81 0 0 0 Yalobusha 71 0 24 0 Yazoo 188 2 7 0 Total 11,296 521 1,479 251

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.