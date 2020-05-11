173 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,674 total cases with 435 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,674 with 435 deaths.

New cases reported today: 173

New deaths reported today: 5

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 160 13 39 6 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 38 0 1 0 Attala 196 4 60 4 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 118 9 16 3 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 103 4 45 3 Chickasaw 93 10 25 6 Choctaw 16 2 0 0 Claiborne 41 0 0 0 Clarke 84 8 13 4 Clay 66 3 0 0 Coahoma 71 3 0 0 Copiah 163 1 1 0 Covington 93 1 1 1 Desoto 336 5 1 1 Forrest 315 21 48 10 Franklin 18 1 1 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 52 2 14 2 Hancock 74 10 6 3 Harrison 198 6 1 1 Hinds 675 15 61 9 Holmes 223 19 40 8 Humphreys 34 4 7 2 Itawamba 69 7 33 6 Jackson 276 11 39 2 Jasper 89 2 0 0 Jefferson 31 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 55 1 2 0 Jones 249 5 31 1 Kemper 93 6 23 4 Lafayette 101 3 36 0 Lamar 156 4 3 2 Lauderdale 492 44 120 26 Lawrence 66 0 1 0 Leake 307 4 0 0 Lee 80 4 5 0 Leflore 185 18 45 8 Lincoln 186 14 65 10 Lowndes 86 3 7 2 Madison 466 12 55 9 Marion 84 7 14 2 Marshall 56 2 0 0 Monroe 199 21 92 19 Montgomery 69 1 0 0 Neshoba 320 15 32 6 Newton 142 1 1 0 Noxubee 105 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 89 4 27 3 Panola 43 2 0 0 Pearl River 190 24 42 6 Perry 34 1 0 0 Pike 170 10 14 5 Pontotoc 23 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 2 22 2 Quitman 17 0 0 0 Rankin 251 6 6 0 Scott 462 6 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 62 0 2 0 Smith 104 6 26 3 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 63 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 52 0 1 0 Tippah 66 11 0 0 Tishomingo 10 0 1 0 Tunica 39 2 12 2 Union 50 3 14 2 Walthall 41 0 0 0 Warren 117 2 12 0 Washington 85 3 4 1 Wayne 28 0 2 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 77 9 5 2 Winston 66 0 0 0 Yalobusha 36 0 1 0 Yazoo 169 2 3 0 Total 9,674 435 1,223 193

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.