173 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,674 total cases with 435 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,674 with 435 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 173
- New deaths reported today: 5
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|160
|13
|39
|6
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|196
|4
|60
|4
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|118
|9
|16
|3
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|103
|4
|45
|3
|Chickasaw
|93
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|84
|8
|13
|4
|Clay
|66
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|71
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|163
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|93
|1
|1
|1
|Desoto
|336
|5
|1
|1
|Forrest
|315
|21
|48
|10
|Franklin
|18
|1
|1
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|52
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|74
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|198
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|675
|15
|61
|9
|Holmes
|223
|19
|40
|8
|Humphreys
|34
|4
|7
|2
|Itawamba
|69
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|276
|11
|39
|2
|Jasper
|89
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|55
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|249
|5
|31
|1
|Kemper
|93
|6
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|101
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|156
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|492
|44
|120
|26
|Lawrence
|66
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|307
|4
|0
|0
|Lee
|80
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|185
|18
|45
|8
|Lincoln
|186
|14
|65
|10
|Lowndes
|86
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|466
|12
|55
|9
|Marion
|84
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|56
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|199
|21
|92
|19
|Montgomery
|69
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|320
|15
|32
|6
|Newton
|142
|1
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|105
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|89
|4
|27
|3
|Panola
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|190
|24
|42
|6
|Perry
|34
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|170
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|23
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|2
|22
|2
|Quitman
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|251
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|462
|6
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|62
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|104
|6
|26
|3
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|63
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|52
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|66
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|39
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|50
|3
|14
|2
|Walthall
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|117
|2
|12
|0
|Washington
|85
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|77
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|66
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Yazoo
|169
|2
|3
|0
|Total
|9,674
|435
|1,223
|193
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.