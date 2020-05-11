1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

173 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,674 total cases with 435 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,674 with 435 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 173
  • New deaths reported today: 5

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams16013396
Alcorn10100
Amite38010
Attala1964604
Benton13010
Bolivar1189163
Calhoun584234
Carroll1034453
Chickasaw9310256
Choctaw16200
Claiborne41000
Clarke848134
Clay66300
Coahoma71300
Copiah163110
Covington93111
Desoto336511
Forrest315214810
Franklin18110
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada522142
Hancock741063
Harrison198611
Hinds67515619
Holmes22319408
Humphreys34472
Itawamba697336
Jackson27611392
Jasper89200
Jefferson31000
Jefferson Davis55120
Jones2495311
Kemper936234
Lafayette1013360
Lamar156432
Lauderdale4924412026
Lawrence66010
Leake307400
Lee80450
Leflore18518458
Lincoln186146510
Lowndes86372
Madison46612559
Marion847142
Marshall56200
Monroe199219219
Montgomery69100
Neshoba32015326
Newton142110
Noxubee105292
Oktibbeha894273
Panola43200
Pearl River19024426
Perry34100
Pike17010145
Pontotoc23230
Prentiss362222
Quitman17000
Rankin251660
Scott462691
Sharkey5000
Simpson62020
Smith1046263
Stone24000
Sunflower63300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate52010
Tippah661100
Tishomingo10010
Tunica392122
Union503142
Walthall41000
Warren1172120
Washington85341
Wayne28020
Webster22100
Wilkinson77952
Winston66000
Yalobusha36010
Yazoo169230
Total9,6744351,223193

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories