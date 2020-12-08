1,732 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,732 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 167,926 with 4,017 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Forty-two deaths occurred between November 24 and December 7 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Covington6
Desoto4
George1
Grenada2
Hancock1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Itawamba2
Jackson6
Lee1
Lincoln1
Lowndes2
Madison1
Marshall2
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Tallahatchie1
Tishomingo1
Walthall1
Warren1
Winston1

14 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 8 and December 2, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar3
Grenada1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Humphreys1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Montgomery1
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Tishomingo1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1541527014
Alcorn1666319314
Amite65915152
Attala13123713424
Benton523184410
Bolivar26578922430
Calhoun85914254
Carroll81315469
Chickasaw1187334814
Choctaw395710
Claiborne60016439
Clarke999559327
Clay101427203
Coahoma16444612711
Copiah183142729
Covington1459519323
De Soto1120311010320
Forrest42039018641
Franklin406641
George142127476
Greene71723476
Grenada15424813523
Hancock1388456812
Harrison803911739138
Hinds1104621055285
Holmes14116110320
Humphreys58820338
Issaquena130400
Itawamba17274110018
Jackson697613719721
Jasper9462410
Jefferson39812153
Jefferson Davis6231881
Jones40549019338
Kemper54119419
Lafayette35496015235
Lamar3222504412
Lauderdale394715134480
Lawrence78114272
Leake150245457
Lee58299920139
Leflore22359419648
Lincoln21076916636
Lowndes28217012937
Madison547811429855
Marion13195012119
Marshall2378535915
Monroe22877817652
Montgomery84227549
Neshoba243412517549
Newton1204294910
Noxubee76817214
Oktibbeha27086420131
Panola2533577311
Pearl River17727211925
Perry71527207
Pike1752619827
Pontotoc234732203
Prentiss1641369312
Quitman524700
Rankin664511726633
Scott171530303
Sharkey34217438
Simpson16025413919
Smith80016558
Stone89515589
Sunflower2027568415
Tallahatchie103628337
Tate1934517218
Tippah141730624
Tishomingo1221479626
Tunica64919152
Union1942265011
Walthall831316713
Warren19756014327
Washington348610818739
Wayne1325246010
Webster517145211
Wilkinson45522205
Winston1401308116
Yalobusha791298121
Yazoo17074213815
Total167,9264,0178,0851,498

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

