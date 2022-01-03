17,525 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 17,525 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for the four-day period between December 30 and January 2.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 561,262 with 10,455 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5098
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6489
|115
|130
|20
|Amite
|2270
|58
|57
|9
|Attala
|3624
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1677
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6912
|154
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3069
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1917
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3592
|74
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1438
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1437
|40
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3101
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3483
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4813
|113
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5116
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4754
|97
|142
|39
|De Soto
|37222
|444
|127
|27
|Forrest
|14840
|264
|286
|61
|Franklin
|1350
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5234
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2316
|50
|58
|6
|Grenada
|4073
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8258
|133
|87
|16
|Harrison
|36758
|567
|539
|80
|Hinds
|39015
|654
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3071
|90
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1438
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|196
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5212
|112
|136
|24
|Jackson
|26139
|396
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3593
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1024
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1976
|43
|12
|1
|Jones
|14932
|250
|267
|45
|Kemper
|1539
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9873
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11559
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|13026
|323
|496
|108
|Lawrence
|2432
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4434
|92
|101
|17
|Lee
|18478
|248
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5601
|144
|242
|55
|Lincoln
|5906
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|12078
|199
|305
|69
|Madison
|17076
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4664
|115
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7364
|147
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7661
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2018
|58
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|7125
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4107
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|1977
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7711
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|7357
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10314
|244
|211
|42
|Perry
|2220
|57
|24
|9
|Pike
|6394
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7616
|113
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5534
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1184
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|25481
|409
|499
|69
|Scott
|5120
|99
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|683
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4997
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2834
|54
|73
|8
|Stone
|3814
|67
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4674
|109
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2483
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5115
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5291
|86
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4161
|98
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1880
|40
|19
|3
|Union
|6923
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2348
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7493
|180
|175
|38
|Washington
|7869
|171
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4523
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2207
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1244
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3379
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2771
|48
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|5287
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|561,262
|10,455
|11,445
|2,109
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.