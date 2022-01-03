17,525 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 17,525 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for the four-day period between December 30 and January 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 561,262 with 10,455 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams50981258818
Alcorn648911513020
Amite227058579
Attala36249018936
Benton1677404710
Bolivar691215424033
Calhoun306951447
Carroll1917415211
Chickasaw3592746115
Choctaw143827120
Claiborne143740469
Clarke31019613232
Clay348378415
Coahoma481311313814
Copiah51169510915
Covington47549714239
De Soto3722244412727
Forrest1484026428661
Franklin135032465
George523480739
Greene231650586
Grenada407311115632
Hancock82581338716
Harrison3675856753980
Hinds39015654856140
Holmes30719010920
Humphreys143839359
Issaquena196700
Itawamba521211213624
Jackson2613939628541
Jasper359366462
Jefferson102435417
Jefferson Davis197643121
Jones1493225026745
Kemper1539425010
Lafayette987314320257
Lamar115591405712
Lauderdale13026323496108
Lawrence243243272
Leake44349210117
Lee1847824822443
Leflore560114424255
Lincoln590613620941
Lowndes1207819930569
Madison1707628341672
Marion466411516224
Marshall73641476917
Monroe766118319155
Montgomery2018586410
Neshoba712521022961
Newton4107848915
Noxubee197744416
Oktibbeha771114127040
Panola735714010315
Pearl River1031424421142
Perry222057249
Pike639415817844
Pontotoc76161138713
Prentiss55348710115
Quitman11842800
Rankin2548140949969
Scott51209911919
Sharkey68321458
Simpson499711716720
Smith283454738
Stone3814678814
Sunflower467410912520
Tallahatchie248353507
Tate51151208019
Tippah52918612214
Tishomingo41619810328
Tunica188040193
Union69239913323
Walthall2348666914
Warren749318017538
Washington786917120241
Wayne4523738013
Webster2207496714
Wilkinson124439256
Winston33799413539
Yalobusha2771488222
Yazoo52879415220
Total561,26210,45511,4452,109

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

