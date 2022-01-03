17,525 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 17,525 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for the four-day period between December 30 and January 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 561,262 with 10,455 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5098 125 88 18 Alcorn 6489 115 130 20 Amite 2270 58 57 9 Attala 3624 90 189 36 Benton 1677 40 47 10 Bolivar 6912 154 240 33 Calhoun 3069 51 44 7 Carroll 1917 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3592 74 61 15 Choctaw 1438 27 12 0 Claiborne 1437 40 46 9 Clarke 3101 96 132 32 Clay 3483 78 41 5 Coahoma 4813 113 138 14 Copiah 5116 95 109 15 Covington 4754 97 142 39 De Soto 37222 444 127 27 Forrest 14840 264 286 61 Franklin 1350 32 46 5 George 5234 80 73 9 Greene 2316 50 58 6 Grenada 4073 111 156 32 Hancock 8258 133 87 16 Harrison 36758 567 539 80 Hinds 39015 654 856 140 Holmes 3071 90 109 20 Humphreys 1438 39 35 9 Issaquena 196 7 0 0 Itawamba 5212 112 136 24 Jackson 26139 396 285 41 Jasper 3593 66 46 2 Jefferson 1024 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1976 43 12 1 Jones 14932 250 267 45 Kemper 1539 42 50 10 Lafayette 9873 143 202 57 Lamar 11559 140 57 12 Lauderdale 13026 323 496 108 Lawrence 2432 43 27 2 Leake 4434 92 101 17 Lee 18478 248 224 43 Leflore 5601 144 242 55 Lincoln 5906 136 209 41 Lowndes 12078 199 305 69 Madison 17076 283 416 72 Marion 4664 115 162 24 Marshall 7364 147 69 17 Monroe 7661 183 191 55 Montgomery 2018 58 64 10 Neshoba 7125 210 229 61 Newton 4107 84 89 15 Noxubee 1977 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7711 141 270 40 Panola 7357 140 103 15 Pearl River 10314 244 211 42 Perry 2220 57 24 9 Pike 6394 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7616 113 87 13 Prentiss 5534 87 101 15 Quitman 1184 28 0 0 Rankin 25481 409 499 69 Scott 5120 99 119 19 Sharkey 683 21 45 8 Simpson 4997 117 167 20 Smith 2834 54 73 8 Stone 3814 67 88 14 Sunflower 4674 109 125 20 Tallahatchie 2483 53 50 7 Tate 5115 120 80 19 Tippah 5291 86 122 14 Tishomingo 4161 98 103 28 Tunica 1880 40 19 3 Union 6923 99 133 23 Walthall 2348 66 69 14 Warren 7493 180 175 38 Washington 7869 171 202 41 Wayne 4523 73 80 13 Webster 2207 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1244 39 25 6 Winston 3379 94 135 39 Yalobusha 2771 48 82 22 Yazoo 5287 94 152 20 Total 561,262 10,455 11,445 2,109

