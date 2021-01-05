1,767 new coronavirus cases, 91 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,767 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 91 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 225,444 with 4,975 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seventy-six deaths occurred between December 30, 2020 and January 4, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams2
Alcorn2
Attala1
Bolivar1
Calhoun1
Claiborne1
Copiah2
Desoto2
Forrest1
Greene1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Harrison4
Hinds7
Issaquena1
Jackson5
Jasper4
Jefferson2
Lafayette1
Lamar1
Leake1
Lowndes3
Madison5
Neshoba1
Newton1
Oktibbeha2
Pearl River2
Pike1
Pontotoc2
Prentiss2
Rankin4
Simpson1
Union2
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington1
Winston5

15 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 10 and December 30, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Desoto2
Hinds1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Madison1
Marion1
Monroe1
Newton1
Prentiss1
Washington1
Webster2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1846627215
Alcorn23104412118
Amite89723547
Attala18105216732
Benton715214510
Bolivar35699622330
Calhoun122418254
Carroll95918469
Chickasaw1669375115
Choctaw5431110
Claiborne74021449
Clarke12395910829
Clay141030203
Coahoma20265212711
Copiah224547749
Covington19326813439
De Soto1536314510820
Forrest543910521646
Franklin6189401
George177337487
Greene100927526
Grenada20236515332
Hancock2167567014
Harrison1134416447358
Hinds14467290720108
Holmes16186710320
Humphreys75222338
Issaquena152500
Itawamba24085112322
Jackson905716421527
Jasper152030352
Jefferson47216224
Jefferson Davis7932481
Jones54559820839
Kemper68119449
Lafayette44018618651
Lamar4335614813
Lauderdale516917137988
Lawrence93616272
Leake2128598112
Lee807512321040
Leflore275210222649
Lincoln26988016936
Lowndes46739720943
Madison744714534163
Marion18136615522
Marshall3027636215
Monroe31849117953
Montgomery101531549
Neshoba308714419155
Newton1677408314
Noxubee99920324
Oktibbeha35657820734
Panola33187110313
Pearl River27738515631
Perry91931217
Pike23187211832
Pontotoc329444213
Prentiss2229459915
Quitman617700
Rankin922817532948
Scott219941374
Sharkey40317438
Simpson21326615219
Smith107920558
Stone125218789
Sunflower25136210215
Tallahatchie126533437
Tate2469568019
Tippah207541805
Tishomingo16295310127
Tunica78019152
Union30334610517
Walthall1029356713
Warren29148016437
Washington450411918739
Wayne1765276911
Webster821215711
Wilkinson54124245
Winston18895810531
Yalobusha1046338122
Yazoo21845013817
Total225,4444,9759,4521,742

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories