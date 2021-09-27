1,773 new coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,773 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 55 additional deaths. The cases were reported between September 24 and September 26.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 484,675 with 9,480 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44291178818
Alcorn54059013020
Amite199452579
Attala32598718736
Benton1430354710
Bolivar612914523933
Calhoun267741437
Carroll1625375211
Chickasaw2878666115
Choctaw128826120
Claiborne127134469
Clarke28329013331
Clay297374415
Coahoma398610013412
Copiah43298810314
Covington41719214239
De Soto3080336512326
Forrest1319924128360
Franklin116928415
George473572679
Greene209945576
Grenada356510415632
Hancock75341137215
Harrison3315149353275
Hinds31184589848139
Holmes26288710920
Humphreys127038359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba445710013524
Jackson2373534928339
Jasper316062462
Jefferson91533417
Jefferson Davis16834291
Jones1343022723543
Kemper1388405010
Lafayette826813719956
Lamar102581305512
Lauderdale11623307481105
Lawrence207034272
Leake3982869616
Lee1496322122543
Leflore449514024055
Lincoln531013220440
Lowndes1050117627764
Madison1420627241572
Marion411110416224
Marshall61651266817
Monroe653316719155
Montgomery1729546410
Neshoba648920122459
Newton3723758715
Noxubee179339386
Oktibbeha698912426237
Panola627812710315
Pearl River915122121042
Perry201054249
Pike562613816739
Pontotoc6329938613
Prentiss44797910115
Quitman10422700
Rankin2139037348568
Scott46159611619
Sharkey63020458
Simpson433911416020
Smith252249728
Stone3513608714
Sunflower415510412420
Tallahatchie221150507
Tate44201038019
Tippah44818012014
Tishomingo33838910328
Tunica154235192
Union57608913223
Walthall2117586914
Warren648616617338
Washington714415219841
Wayne4346678013
Webster1969426714
Wilkinson102036256
Winston30569113039
Yalobusha2243478222
Yazoo42368614920
Total484,6759,48011,2092,069

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

