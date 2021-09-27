1,773 new coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,773 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 55 additional deaths. The cases were reported between September 24 and September 26.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 484,675 with 9,480 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4429
|117
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5405
|90
|130
|20
|Amite
|1994
|52
|57
|9
|Attala
|3259
|87
|187
|36
|Benton
|1430
|35
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6129
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2677
|41
|43
|7
|Carroll
|1625
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2878
|66
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1288
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1271
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2832
|90
|133
|31
|Clay
|2973
|74
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3986
|100
|134
|12
|Copiah
|4329
|88
|103
|14
|Covington
|4171
|92
|142
|39
|De Soto
|30803
|365
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13199
|241
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1169
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4735
|72
|67
|9
|Greene
|2099
|45
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3565
|104
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7534
|113
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33151
|493
|532
|75
|Hinds
|31184
|589
|848
|139
|Holmes
|2628
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1270
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4457
|100
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23735
|349
|283
|39
|Jasper
|3160
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|915
|33
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1683
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13430
|227
|235
|43
|Kemper
|1388
|40
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8268
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10258
|130
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11623
|307
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2070
|34
|27
|2
|Leake
|3982
|86
|96
|16
|Lee
|14963
|221
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4495
|140
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5310
|132
|204
|40
|Lowndes
|10501
|176
|277
|64
|Madison
|14206
|272
|415
|72
|Marion
|4111
|104
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6165
|126
|68
|17
|Monroe
|6533
|167
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1729
|54
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6489
|201
|224
|59
|Newton
|3723
|75
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1793
|39
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6989
|124
|262
|37
|Panola
|6278
|127
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9151
|221
|210
|42
|Perry
|2010
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5626
|138
|167
|39
|Pontotoc
|6329
|93
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4479
|79
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1042
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21390
|373
|485
|68
|Scott
|4615
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|630
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4339
|114
|160
|20
|Smith
|2522
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3513
|60
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4155
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2211
|50
|50
|7
|Tate
|4420
|103
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4481
|80
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3383
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1542
|35
|19
|2
|Union
|5760
|89
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2117
|58
|69
|14
|Warren
|6486
|166
|173
|38
|Washington
|7144
|152
|198
|41
|Wayne
|4346
|67
|80
|13
|Webster
|1969
|42
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1020
|36
|25
|6
|Winston
|3056
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2243
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4236
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|484,675
|9,480
|11,209
|2,069
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.