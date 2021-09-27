1,773 new coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,773 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 55 additional deaths. The cases were reported between September 24 and September 26.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 484,675 with 9,480 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4429 117 88 18 Alcorn 5405 90 130 20 Amite 1994 52 57 9 Attala 3259 87 187 36 Benton 1430 35 47 10 Bolivar 6129 145 239 33 Calhoun 2677 41 43 7 Carroll 1625 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2878 66 61 15 Choctaw 1288 26 12 0 Claiborne 1271 34 46 9 Clarke 2832 90 133 31 Clay 2973 74 41 5 Coahoma 3986 100 134 12 Copiah 4329 88 103 14 Covington 4171 92 142 39 De Soto 30803 365 123 26 Forrest 13199 241 283 60 Franklin 1169 28 41 5 George 4735 72 67 9 Greene 2099 45 57 6 Grenada 3565 104 156 32 Hancock 7534 113 72 15 Harrison 33151 493 532 75 Hinds 31184 589 848 139 Holmes 2628 87 109 20 Humphreys 1270 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4457 100 135 24 Jackson 23735 349 283 39 Jasper 3160 62 46 2 Jefferson 915 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1683 42 9 1 Jones 13430 227 235 43 Kemper 1388 40 50 10 Lafayette 8268 137 199 56 Lamar 10258 130 55 12 Lauderdale 11623 307 481 105 Lawrence 2070 34 27 2 Leake 3982 86 96 16 Lee 14963 221 225 43 Leflore 4495 140 240 55 Lincoln 5310 132 204 40 Lowndes 10501 176 277 64 Madison 14206 272 415 72 Marion 4111 104 162 24 Marshall 6165 126 68 17 Monroe 6533 167 191 55 Montgomery 1729 54 64 10 Neshoba 6489 201 224 59 Newton 3723 75 87 15 Noxubee 1793 39 38 6 Oktibbeha 6989 124 262 37 Panola 6278 127 103 15 Pearl River 9151 221 210 42 Perry 2010 54 24 9 Pike 5626 138 167 39 Pontotoc 6329 93 86 13 Prentiss 4479 79 101 15 Quitman 1042 27 0 0 Rankin 21390 373 485 68 Scott 4615 96 116 19 Sharkey 630 20 45 8 Simpson 4339 114 160 20 Smith 2522 49 72 8 Stone 3513 60 87 14 Sunflower 4155 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2211 50 50 7 Tate 4420 103 80 19 Tippah 4481 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3383 89 103 28 Tunica 1542 35 19 2 Union 5760 89 132 23 Walthall 2117 58 69 14 Warren 6486 166 173 38 Washington 7144 152 198 41 Wayne 4346 67 80 13 Webster 1969 42 67 14 Wilkinson 1020 36 25 6 Winston 3056 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2243 47 82 22 Yazoo 4236 86 149 20 Total 484,675 9,480 11,209 2,069

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.