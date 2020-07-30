1,775 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,775 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 57,579 with 1,611 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Covington1
Forrest2
Franklin1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Humphreys1
Jackson4
Jasper1
Jones1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Marshall2
Neshoba1
Panola1
Sunflower1
Tunica1
Washington1

23 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 10 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Copiah1
Desoto1
Hinds2
Lamar1
Lauderdale1
Lawrence1
Leflore2
Lowndes2
Marshall1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Sunflower2
Tate2
Tippah1
Walthall1
Washington1
Webster1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams552234512
Alcorn331311
Amite1924132
Attala480238919
Benton115010
Bolivar88929479
Calhoun3648234
Carroll23711459
Chickasaw413193511
Choctaw120400
Claiborne39012439
Clarke28825199
Clay3601321
Coahoma626720
Copiah88523303
Covington5691041
De Soto306226386
Forrest1540509830
Franklin101331
George517510
Greene21910356
Grenada789197110
Hancock3101484
Harrison19822912414
Hinds50019722641
Holmes809459720
Humphreys25711196
Issaquena20100
Itawamba2889347
Jackson182034687
Jasper360810
Jefferson185540
Jefferson Davis190531
Jones16745716835
Kemper22215389
Lafayette8216541
Lamar10631232
Lauderdale12818820456
Lawrence2974140
Leake7402540
Lee1115286615
Leflore7915918442
Lincoln7163811527
Lowndes922266414
Madison22115016923
Marion56916152
Marshall5268121
Monroe6494912641
Montgomery266300
Neshoba11678510735
Newton5091181
Noxubee40310163
Oktibbeha10243115319
Panola8671151
Pearl River462355314
Perry205700
Pike803306714
Pontotoc673641
Prentiss3076243
Quitman204100
Rankin204827868
Scott94417153
Sharkey136161
Simpson6851794
Smith36612538
Stone138321
Sunflower87320101
Tallahatchie395972
Tate594213111
Tippah2691200
Tishomingo293320
Tunica2245122
Union46713208
Walthall42017559
Warren930247910
Washington138928389
Wayne717215610
Webster176125211
Wilkinson1731262
Winston544144010
Yalobusha30310357
Yazoo74711212
Total57,5791,6113,537721

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

