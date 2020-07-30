1,775 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,775 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 57,579 with 1,611 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 2 Covington 1 Forrest 2 Franklin 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 1 Humphreys 1 Jackson 4 Jasper 1 Jones 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Marshall 2 Neshoba 1 Panola 1 Sunflower 1 Tunica 1 Washington 1

* 23 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 10 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Bolivar 1 Copiah 1 Desoto 1 Hinds 2 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 1 Lawrence 1 Leflore 2 Lowndes 2 Marshall 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Sunflower 2 Tate 2 Tippah 1 Walthall 1 Washington 1 Webster 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 552 23 45 12 Alcorn 331 3 1 1 Amite 192 4 13 2 Attala 480 23 89 19 Benton 115 0 1 0 Bolivar 889 29 47 9 Calhoun 364 8 23 4 Carroll 237 11 45 9 Chickasaw 413 19 35 11 Choctaw 120 4 0 0 Claiborne 390 12 43 9 Clarke 288 25 19 9 Clay 360 13 2 1 Coahoma 626 7 2 0 Copiah 885 23 30 3 Covington 569 10 4 1 De Soto 3062 26 38 6 Forrest 1540 50 98 30 Franklin 101 3 3 1 George 517 5 1 0 Greene 219 10 35 6 Grenada 789 19 71 10 Hancock 310 14 8 4 Harrison 1982 29 124 14 Hinds 5001 97 226 41 Holmes 809 45 97 20 Humphreys 257 11 19 6 Issaquena 20 1 0 0 Itawamba 288 9 34 7 Jackson 1820 34 68 7 Jasper 360 8 1 0 Jefferson 185 5 4 0 Jefferson Davis 190 5 3 1 Jones 1674 57 168 35 Kemper 222 15 38 9 Lafayette 821 6 54 1 Lamar 1063 12 3 2 Lauderdale 1281 88 204 56 Lawrence 297 4 14 0 Leake 740 25 4 0 Lee 1115 28 66 15 Leflore 791 59 184 42 Lincoln 716 38 115 27 Lowndes 922 26 64 14 Madison 2211 50 169 23 Marion 569 16 15 2 Marshall 526 8 12 1 Monroe 649 49 126 41 Montgomery 266 3 0 0 Neshoba 1167 85 107 35 Newton 509 11 8 1 Noxubee 403 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 1024 31 153 19 Panola 867 11 5 1 Pearl River 462 35 53 14 Perry 205 7 0 0 Pike 803 30 67 14 Pontotoc 673 6 4 1 Prentiss 307 6 24 3 Quitman 204 1 0 0 Rankin 2048 27 86 8 Scott 944 17 15 3 Sharkey 136 1 6 1 Simpson 685 17 9 4 Smith 366 12 53 8 Stone 138 3 2 1 Sunflower 873 20 10 1 Tallahatchie 395 9 7 2 Tate 594 21 31 11 Tippah 269 12 0 0 Tishomingo 293 3 2 0 Tunica 224 5 12 2 Union 467 13 20 8 Walthall 420 17 55 9 Warren 930 24 79 10 Washington 1389 28 38 9 Wayne 717 21 56 10 Webster 176 12 52 11 Wilkinson 173 12 6 2 Winston 544 14 40 10 Yalobusha 303 10 35 7 Yazoo 747 11 21 2 Total 57,579 1,611 3,537 721

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

