178 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 4,894 total cases with 193 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 178 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,894 with 193 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 178
  • New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
Adams96710
Alcorn700
Amite2012
Attala5104
Benton800
Bolivar87612
Calhoun43219
Carroll1510
Chickasaw51416
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1200
Clarke3636
Clay2720
Coahoma5321
Copiah5211
Covington3800
Desoto24431
Forrest158413
Franklin1600
George1010
Greene400
Grenada27014
Hancock5456
Harrison15062
Hinds37766
Holmes7853
Humphreys1431
Itawamba27111
Jackson221627
Jasper2410
Jefferson500
Jefferson Davis1210
Jones8804
Kemper2501
Lafayette70310
Lamar7920
Lauderdale2351863
Lawrence2200
Leake10810
Lee6444
Leflore1131224
Lincoln121741
Lowndes3612
Madison151410
Marion48212
Marshall3920
Monroe99934
Montgomery1610
Neshoba9120
Newton3301
Noxubee2401
Oktibbeha4436
Panola3720
Pearl River1361025
Perry2210
Pike11838
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss28017
Quitman1300
Rankin14844
Scott16307
Sharkey300
Simpson3202
Smith51317
Stone2100
Sunflower5020
Tallahatchie910
Tate3501
Tippah4970
Tishomingo500
Tunica34112
Union1210
Walthall2500
Warren2920
Washington7134
Wayne1100
Webster1610
Wilkinson6664
Winston3600
Yalobusha1700
Yazoo10310
Total4,894193470

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

