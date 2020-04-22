178 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 4,894 total cases with 193 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 178 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,894 with 193 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 178
- New deaths reported today: 10
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Adams
|96
|7
|10
|Alcorn
|7
|0
|0
|Amite
|20
|1
|2
|Attala
|51
|0
|4
|Benton
|8
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|87
|6
|12
|Calhoun
|43
|2
|19
|Carroll
|15
|1
|0
|Chickasaw
|51
|4
|16
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|12
|0
|0
|Clarke
|36
|3
|6
|Clay
|27
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|53
|2
|1
|Copiah
|52
|1
|1
|Covington
|38
|0
|0
|Desoto
|244
|3
|1
|Forrest
|158
|4
|13
|Franklin
|16
|0
|0
|George
|10
|1
|0
|Greene
|4
|0
|0
|Grenada
|27
|0
|14
|Hancock
|54
|5
|6
|Harrison
|150
|6
|2
|Hinds
|377
|6
|6
|Holmes
|78
|5
|3
|Humphreys
|14
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|27
|1
|11
|Jackson
|221
|6
|27
|Jasper
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|5
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|12
|1
|0
|Jones
|88
|0
|4
|Kemper
|25
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|70
|3
|10
|Lamar
|79
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|235
|18
|63
|Lawrence
|22
|0
|0
|Leake
|108
|1
|0
|Lee
|64
|4
|4
|Leflore
|113
|12
|24
|Lincoln
|121
|7
|41
|Lowndes
|36
|1
|2
|Madison
|151
|4
|10
|Marion
|48
|2
|12
|Marshall
|39
|2
|0
|Monroe
|99
|9
|34
|Montgomery
|16
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|91
|2
|0
|Newton
|33
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|24
|0
|1
|Oktibbeha
|44
|3
|6
|Panola
|37
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|136
|10
|25
|Perry
|22
|1
|0
|Pike
|118
|3
|8
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|28
|0
|17
|Quitman
|13
|0
|0
|Rankin
|148
|4
|4
|Scott
|163
|0
|7
|Sharkey
|3
|0
|0
|Simpson
|32
|0
|2
|Smith
|51
|3
|17
|Stone
|21
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|50
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|9
|1
|0
|Tate
|35
|0
|1
|Tippah
|49
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|5
|0
|0
|Tunica
|34
|1
|12
|Union
|12
|1
|0
|Walthall
|25
|0
|0
|Warren
|29
|2
|0
|Washington
|71
|3
|4
|Wayne
|11
|0
|0
|Webster
|16
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|66
|6
|4
|Winston
|36
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|17
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|103
|1
|0
|Total
|4,894
|193
|470
Click here for more information from MSDH.