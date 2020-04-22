178 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 4,894 total cases with 193 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 178 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,894 with 193 deaths.

New cases reported today: 178

New deaths reported today: 10

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Adams 96 7 10 Alcorn 7 0 0 Amite 20 1 2 Attala 51 0 4 Benton 8 0 0 Bolivar 87 6 12 Calhoun 43 2 19 Carroll 15 1 0 Chickasaw 51 4 16 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 12 0 0 Clarke 36 3 6 Clay 27 2 0 Coahoma 53 2 1 Copiah 52 1 1 Covington 38 0 0 Desoto 244 3 1 Forrest 158 4 13 Franklin 16 0 0 George 10 1 0 Greene 4 0 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 54 5 6 Harrison 150 6 2 Hinds 377 6 6 Holmes 78 5 3 Humphreys 14 3 1 Itawamba 27 1 11 Jackson 221 6 27 Jasper 24 1 0 Jefferson 5 0 0 Jefferson Davis 12 1 0 Jones 88 0 4 Kemper 25 0 1 Lafayette 70 3 10 Lamar 79 2 0 Lauderdale 235 18 63 Lawrence 22 0 0 Leake 108 1 0 Lee 64 4 4 Leflore 113 12 24 Lincoln 121 7 41 Lowndes 36 1 2 Madison 151 4 10 Marion 48 2 12 Marshall 39 2 0 Monroe 99 9 34 Montgomery 16 1 0 Neshoba 91 2 0 Newton 33 0 1 Noxubee 24 0 1 Oktibbeha 44 3 6 Panola 37 2 0 Pearl River 136 10 25 Perry 22 1 0 Pike 118 3 8 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 28 0 17 Quitman 13 0 0 Rankin 148 4 4 Scott 163 0 7 Sharkey 3 0 0 Simpson 32 0 2 Smith 51 3 17 Stone 21 0 0 Sunflower 50 2 0 Tallahatchie 9 1 0 Tate 35 0 1 Tippah 49 7 0 Tishomingo 5 0 0 Tunica 34 1 12 Union 12 1 0 Walthall 25 0 0 Warren 29 2 0 Washington 71 3 4 Wayne 11 0 0 Webster 16 1 0 Wilkinson 66 6 4 Winston 36 0 0 Yalobusha 17 0 0 Yazoo 103 1 0 Total 4,894 193 470

