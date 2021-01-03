1,784 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,784 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 222,061 with 4,871 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Four deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 2, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total Hinds 1 Leflore 1 Madison 1 Rankin 1

Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 7 and December 28, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 2 Alcorn 1 Clarke 1 Desoto 2 George 1 Harrison 3 Hinds 2 Jasper 1 Lafayette 1 Leake 1 Lee 2 Marion 2 Neshoba 1 Newton 3 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Washington 1 Webster 1 Wilkinson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

