1,784 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,784 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 222,061 with 4,871 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Four deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 2, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Hinds1
Leflore1
Madison1
Rankin1

Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 7 and December 28, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams2
Alcorn1
Clarke1
Desoto2
George1
Harrison3
Hinds2
Jasper1
Lafayette1
Leake1
Lee2
Marion2
Neshoba1
Newton3
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Washington1
Webster1
Wilkinson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams182160
Alcorn227241
Amite88323
Attala178051
Benton70221
Bolivar351695
Calhoun119917
Carroll94918
Chickasaw162937
Choctaw53611
Claiborne73220
Clarke122459
Clay137430
Coahoma200252
Copiah222745
Covington189668
De Soto15142141
Forrest5375104
Franklin6039
George174636
Greene100125
Grenada200563
Hancock210855
Harrison11150160
Hinds14301281
Holmes160867
Humphreys74222
Issaquena1524
Itawamba237151
Jackson8928159
Jasper149126
Jefferson46914
Jefferson Davis77524
Jones538198
Kemper67519
Lafayette433585
Lamar424560
Lauderdale5081171
Lawrence92416
Leake210458
Lee7872120
Leflore2708102
Lincoln264879
Lowndes457393
Madison7372138
Marion179465
Marshall297763
Monroe311990
Montgomery100431
Neshoba3062143
Newton165537
Noxubee97220
Oktibbeha352276
Panola326871
Pearl River270782
Perry90831
Pike228171
Pontotoc323742
Prentiss217842
Quitman6137
Rankin9139171
Scott217741
Sharkey39517
Simpson208964 *
Smith106120
Stone122918
Sunflower248062
Tallahatchie125433
Tate244156
Tippah205040
Tishomingo161253
Tunica76519
Union294943
Walthall102334
Warren287279
Washington4459117
Wayne173527
Webster80519
Wilkinson53624
Winston187252
Yalobusha103333
Yazoo216150
Total222,0614,871

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

