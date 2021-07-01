180 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 180 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,944 with 7,415 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3126868316
Alcorn33107413020
Amite127343579
Attala21547317536
Benton1024254610
Bolivar484713423633
Calhoun174432366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2117596015
Choctaw7981820
Claiborne103330459
Clarke17928012331
Clay188554385
Coahoma30138412912
Copiah3014668311
Covington26908313939
De Soto2240727311324
Forrest788915324452
Franklin85223404
George253451598
Greene132134536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3898886914
Harrison1858731749070
Hinds21039425808132
Holmes19087410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30528013524
Jackson1384225124135
Jasper222648432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10883491
Jones849216722042
Kemper96829449
Lafayette633512218755
Lamar6401885312
Lauderdale7274243443101
Lawrence132125272
Leake2733749216
Lee1011117622242
Leflore351812523652
Lincoln402211319740
Lowndes655915025863
Madison1032822739170
Marion27258015824
Marshall45951056515
Monroe417913619055
Montgomery129344549
Neshoba408518020359
Newton2498648715
Noxubee128634356
Oktibbeha46759822236
Panola467911110415
Pearl River464914819439
Perry128338218
Pike338211113436
Pontotoc4291738613
Prentiss2867619915
Quitman8251700
Rankin1406128240261
Scott32147411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson30198915820
Smith165334688
Stone1914348514
Sunflower33999312320
Tallahatchie180142507
Tate3433878019
Tippah29336811913
Tishomingo23316910227
Tunica108527182
Union41707813123
Walthall1359476913
Warren445512116937
Washington543813819039
Wayne2659426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson70032255
Winston23118213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31587114118
Total321,9447,41510,5231,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

