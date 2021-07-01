180 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 180 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,944 with 7,415 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3126 86 83 16 Alcorn 3310 74 130 20 Amite 1273 43 57 9 Attala 2154 73 175 36 Benton 1024 25 46 10 Bolivar 4847 134 236 33 Calhoun 1744 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2117 59 60 15 Choctaw 798 18 2 0 Claiborne 1033 30 45 9 Clarke 1792 80 123 31 Clay 1885 54 38 5 Coahoma 3013 84 129 12 Copiah 3014 66 83 11 Covington 2690 83 139 39 De Soto 22407 273 113 24 Forrest 7889 153 244 52 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2534 51 59 8 Greene 1321 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3898 88 69 14 Harrison 18587 317 490 70 Hinds 21039 425 808 132 Holmes 1908 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3052 80 135 24 Jackson 13842 251 241 35 Jasper 2226 48 43 2 Jefferson 663 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1088 34 9 1 Jones 8492 167 220 42 Kemper 968 29 44 9 Lafayette 6335 122 187 55 Lamar 6401 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7274 243 443 101 Lawrence 1321 25 27 2 Leake 2733 74 92 16 Lee 10111 176 222 42 Leflore 3518 125 236 52 Lincoln 4022 113 197 40 Lowndes 6559 150 258 63 Madison 10328 227 391 70 Marion 2725 80 158 24 Marshall 4595 105 65 15 Monroe 4179 136 190 55 Montgomery 1293 44 54 9 Neshoba 4085 180 203 59 Newton 2498 64 87 15 Noxubee 1286 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4675 98 222 36 Panola 4679 111 104 15 Pearl River 4649 148 194 39 Perry 1283 38 21 8 Pike 3382 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4291 73 86 13 Prentiss 2867 61 99 15 Quitman 825 17 0 0 Rankin 14061 282 402 61 Scott 3214 74 115 18 Sharkey 510 17 44 8 Simpson 3019 89 158 20 Smith 1653 34 68 8 Stone 1914 34 85 14 Sunflower 3399 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1801 42 50 7 Tate 3433 87 80 19 Tippah 2933 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2331 69 102 27 Tunica 1085 27 18 2 Union 4170 78 131 23 Walthall 1359 47 69 13 Warren 4455 121 169 37 Washington 5438 138 190 39 Wayne 2659 42 69 11 Webster 1151 32 61 12 Wilkinson 700 32 25 5 Winston 2311 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22 Yazoo 3158 71 141 18 Total 321,944 7,415 10,523 1,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.