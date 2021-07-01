180 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 180 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,944 with 7,415 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3126
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3310
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1273
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2154
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1024
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4847
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1744
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1223
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2117
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|798
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1033
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1792
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1885
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3013
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3014
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2690
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22407
|273
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7889
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|852
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2534
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1321
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2641
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3898
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18587
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|21039
|425
|808
|132
|Holmes
|1908
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3052
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13842
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2226
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|663
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1088
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8492
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|968
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6335
|122
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6401
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7274
|243
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1321
|25
|27
|2
|Leake
|2733
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10111
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3518
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4022
|113
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6559
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10328
|227
|391
|70
|Marion
|2725
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4595
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4179
|136
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1293
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4085
|180
|203
|59
|Newton
|2498
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1286
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4675
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4679
|111
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4649
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1283
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3382
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4291
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2867
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|825
|17
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14061
|282
|402
|61
|Scott
|3214
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|510
|17
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3019
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1653
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1914
|34
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3399
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1801
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3433
|87
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2933
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2331
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1085
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4170
|78
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1359
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4455
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5438
|138
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2659
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1151
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|700
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2311
|82
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1682
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3158
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|321,944
|7,415
|10,523
|1,987
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.