1,804 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,804 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 270,476 with 5,945 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2188727215
Alcorn27855712920
Amite104829547
Attala19866517336
Benton876234510
Bolivar421911122531
Calhoun146122284
Carroll108022489
Chickasaw1919475315
Choctaw6521410
Claiborne90726459
Clarke15336212230
Clay170139273
Coahoma25525612911
Copiah256250799
Covington22727313639
De Soto1811919911324
Forrest636112722550
Franklin71517404
George212142597
Greene116130526
Grenada22667415432
Hancock3072636914
Harrison1482921548165
Hinds17286346797126
Holmes17466810320
Humphreys86825348
Issaquena161600
Itawamba27406512522
Jackson1125619423030
Jasper189039382
Jefferson57522406
Jefferson Davis9173181
Jones703912021841
Kemper82120459
Lafayette533110218854
Lamar5182655313
Lauderdale625419943294
Lawrence110117272
Leake2395678914
Lee920214921541
Leflore317211023452
Lincoln31308917337
Lowndes565412625661
Madison878517335969
Marion23307415824
Marshall3650746415
Monroe376211218955
Montgomery113636549
Neshoba353616020158
Newton2041488715
Noxubee115126356
Oktibbeha41498721536
Panola39308410213
Pearl River362610916133
Perry107231217
Pike27748712534
Pontotoc385362787
Prentiss2581559915
Quitman7231100
Rankin1147822739061
Scott2690551039
Sharkey46217438
Simpson24727315720
Smith136826608
Stone1563278414
Sunflower29807911719
Tallahatchie159335507
Tate2839648019
Tippah2536531168
Tishomingo19886210227
Tunica90422182
Union36386613121
Walthall1175386813
Warren380210416938
Washington499512518939
Wayne2213376911
Webster993245811
Wilkinson60325255
Winston20937111737
Yalobusha1266358222
Yazoo26215613918
Total270,4765,94510,1791,896

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

