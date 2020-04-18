Breaking News
181 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,974 total cases with 152 deaths

Coronavirus update

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the total number of cases to 3,974 with 152 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 181
  • New deaths reported today: 12

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams7362
Alcorn700
Amite1610
Attala3401
Benton500
Bolivar7954
Calhoun3621
Carroll1010
Chickasaw4021
Choctaw1110
Claiborne800
Clarke2221
Clay2410
Coahoma4610
Copiah4110
Covington2801
Desoto22031
Forrest13732
Franklin1500
George1010
Greene300
Grenada1901
Hancock5052
Harrison14453
Hinds32555
Holmes5840
Humphreys1231
Itawamba2111
Jackson20162
Jasper2210
Jefferson401
Jefferson Davis810
Jones6302
Kemper1700
Lafayette4031
Lamar5910
Lauderdale190147
Lawrence1400
Leake6410
Lee5440
Leflore7561
Lincoln10262
Lowndes3212
Madison12732
Marion3901
Marshall3920
Monroe6242
Montgomery1510
Neshoba5510
Newton2101
Noxubee2000
Oktibbeha4322
Panola3020
Pearl River119102
Perry2210
Pike9722
Pontotoc1721
Prentiss1602
Quitman1300
Rankin13021
Scott10601
Sharkey300
Simpson1401
Smith3911
Stone1700
Sunflower4620
Tallahatchie810
Tate2900
Tippah4671
Tishomingo300
Tunica3011
Union911
Walthall2300
Warren1810
Washington7031
Wayne1000
Webster1510
Wilkinson5541
Winston2900
Yalobusha1500
Yazoo8510
Total3,97415269

Mississippi Cases to Date by Race

CountyTotal CasesBlack or African AmericanWhiteOtherUnder investigation *
Adams733720133
Alcorn71510
Amite169511
Attala34171034
Benton53200
Bolivar79551536
Calhoun36122202
Carroll106400
Chickasaw40171373
Choctaw114601
Claiborne84211
Clarke2291120
Clay2420211
Coahoma4641212
Copiah41227120
Covington2813915
Desoto22087109159
Forrest1376158135
Franklin158313
George1001000
Greene30300
Grenada1912601
Hancock50123710
Harrison144517995
Hinds32524545296
Holmes5850143
Humphreys129210
Itawamba215709
Jackson2019986124
Jasper2214332
Jefferson43100
Jefferson Davis86101
Jones632423142
Kemper1714111
Lafayette40161932
Lamar59302252
Lauderdale1901324774
Lawrence144532
Leake6440888
Lee54232236
Leflore7561644
Lincoln1023453510
Lowndes3221605
Madison1275445208
Marion39122232
Marshall39191811
Monroe621331315
Montgomery1510410
Neshoba552715130
Newton2114412
Noxubee2016400
Oktibbeha43201247
Panola3023403
Pearl River11941561111
Perry2251700
Pike976215614
Pontotoc1711600
Prentiss1601330
Quitman1311200
Rankin1303283105
Scott10649261714
Sharkey31110
Simpson144613
Smith39132312
Stone1741111
Sunflower4639430
Tallahatchie88000
Tate2991802
Tippah46281332
Tishomingo31200
Tunica3019812
Union95112
Walthall2311903
Warren1811601
Washington7055942
Wayne106220
Webster159600
Wilkinson5549132
Winston29171011
Yalobusha157521
Yazoo85492664
Total3,9742,0951,336310233

Click here for more information from MSDH.

