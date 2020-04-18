181 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,974 total cases with 152 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the total number of cases to 3,974 with 152 deaths.

New cases reported today: 181

New deaths reported today: 12

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Total Cases Total Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 73 6 2 Alcorn 7 0 0 Amite 16 1 0 Attala 34 0 1 Benton 5 0 0 Bolivar 79 5 4 Calhoun 36 2 1 Carroll 10 1 0 Chickasaw 40 2 1 Choctaw 11 1 0 Claiborne 8 0 0 Clarke 22 2 1 Clay 24 1 0 Coahoma 46 1 0 Copiah 41 1 0 Covington 28 0 1 Desoto 220 3 1 Forrest 137 3 2 Franklin 15 0 0 George 10 1 0 Greene 3 0 0 Grenada 19 0 1 Hancock 50 5 2 Harrison 144 5 3 Hinds 325 5 5 Holmes 58 4 0 Humphreys 12 3 1 Itawamba 21 1 1 Jackson 201 6 2 Jasper 22 1 0 Jefferson 4 0 1 Jefferson Davis 8 1 0 Jones 63 0 2 Kemper 17 0 0 Lafayette 40 3 1 Lamar 59 1 0 Lauderdale 190 14 7 Lawrence 14 0 0 Leake 64 1 0 Lee 54 4 0 Leflore 75 6 1 Lincoln 102 6 2 Lowndes 32 1 2 Madison 127 3 2 Marion 39 0 1 Marshall 39 2 0 Monroe 62 4 2 Montgomery 15 1 0 Neshoba 55 1 0 Newton 21 0 1 Noxubee 20 0 0 Oktibbeha 43 2 2 Panola 30 2 0 Pearl River 119 10 2 Perry 22 1 0 Pike 97 2 2 Pontotoc 17 2 1 Prentiss 16 0 2 Quitman 13 0 0 Rankin 130 2 1 Scott 106 0 1 Sharkey 3 0 0 Simpson 14 0 1 Smith 39 1 1 Stone 17 0 0 Sunflower 46 2 0 Tallahatchie 8 1 0 Tate 29 0 0 Tippah 46 7 1 Tishomingo 3 0 0 Tunica 30 1 1 Union 9 1 1 Walthall 23 0 0 Warren 18 1 0 Washington 70 3 1 Wayne 10 0 0 Webster 15 1 0 Wilkinson 55 4 1 Winston 29 0 0 Yalobusha 15 0 0 Yazoo 85 1 0 Total 3,974 152 69

Mississippi Cases to Date by Race

County Total Cases Black or African American White Other Under investigation * Adams 73 37 20 13 3 Alcorn 7 1 5 1 0 Amite 16 9 5 1 1 Attala 34 17 10 3 4 Benton 5 3 2 0 0 Bolivar 79 55 15 3 6 Calhoun 36 12 22 0 2 Carroll 10 6 4 0 0 Chickasaw 40 17 13 7 3 Choctaw 11 4 6 0 1 Claiborne 8 4 2 1 1 Clarke 22 9 11 2 0 Clay 24 20 2 1 1 Coahoma 46 41 2 1 2 Copiah 41 22 7 12 0 Covington 28 13 9 1 5 Desoto 220 87 109 15 9 Forrest 137 61 58 13 5 Franklin 15 8 3 1 3 George 10 0 10 0 0 Greene 3 0 3 0 0 Grenada 19 12 6 0 1 Hancock 50 12 37 1 0 Harrison 144 51 79 9 5 Hinds 325 245 45 29 6 Holmes 58 50 1 4 3 Humphreys 12 9 2 1 0 Itawamba 21 5 7 0 9 Jackson 201 99 86 12 4 Jasper 22 14 3 3 2 Jefferson 4 3 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 8 6 1 0 1 Jones 63 24 23 14 2 Kemper 17 14 1 1 1 Lafayette 40 16 19 3 2 Lamar 59 30 22 5 2 Lauderdale 190 132 47 7 4 Lawrence 14 4 5 3 2 Leake 64 40 8 8 8 Lee 54 23 22 3 6 Leflore 75 61 6 4 4 Lincoln 102 34 53 5 10 Lowndes 32 21 6 0 5 Madison 127 54 45 20 8 Marion 39 12 22 3 2 Marshall 39 19 18 1 1 Monroe 62 13 31 3 15 Montgomery 15 10 4 1 0 Neshoba 55 27 15 13 0 Newton 21 14 4 1 2 Noxubee 20 16 4 0 0 Oktibbeha 43 20 12 4 7 Panola 30 23 4 0 3 Pearl River 119 41 56 11 11 Perry 22 5 17 0 0 Pike 97 62 15 6 14 Pontotoc 17 11 6 0 0 Prentiss 16 0 13 3 0 Quitman 13 11 2 0 0 Rankin 130 32 83 10 5 Scott 106 49 26 17 14 Sharkey 3 1 1 1 0 Simpson 14 4 6 1 3 Smith 39 13 23 1 2 Stone 17 4 11 1 1 Sunflower 46 39 4 3 0 Tallahatchie 8 8 0 0 0 Tate 29 9 18 0 2 Tippah 46 28 13 3 2 Tishomingo 3 1 2 0 0 Tunica 30 19 8 1 2 Union 9 5 1 1 2 Walthall 23 11 9 0 3 Warren 18 11 6 0 1 Washington 70 55 9 4 2 Wayne 10 6 2 2 0 Webster 15 9 6 0 0 Wilkinson 55 49 1 3 2 Winston 29 17 10 1 1 Yalobusha 15 7 5 2 1 Yazoo 85 49 26 6 4 Total 3,974 2,095 1,336 310 233

