182 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,090 total cases with 465 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 182 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,090 with 465 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 182
- New deaths reported today: 8
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|163
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|38
|0
|5
|0
|Attala
|206
|5
|60
|5
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|120
|9
|16
|3
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|105
|4
|45
|3
|Chickasaw
|95
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|17
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|90
|9
|13
|4
|Clay
|72
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|72
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|170
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|99
|1
|2
|1
|Desoto
|350
|5
|2
|1
|Forrest
|336
|23
|54
|12
|Franklin
|19
|1
|1
|0
|George
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|55
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|75
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|210
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|698
|17
|62
|10
|Holmes
|231
|19
|42
|9
|Humphreys
|39
|4
|8
|2
|Itawamba
|71
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|278
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|97
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|60
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|264
|6
|32
|1
|Kemper
|99
|7
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|102
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|158
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|523
|45
|126
|27
|Lawrence
|71
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|323
|5
|0
|0
|Lee
|81
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|192
|21
|50
|11
|Lincoln
|191
|15
|67
|11
|Lowndes
|93
|4
|7
|2
|Madison
|493
|15
|58
|10
|Marion
|86
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|62
|2
|1
|0
|Monroe
|203
|21
|92
|19
|Montgomery
|69
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|338
|16
|32
|6
|Newton
|155
|1
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|117
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|94
|6
|27
|4
|Panola
|45
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|190
|25
|42
|7
|Perry
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|173
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|24
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|2
|22
|2
|Quitman
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|262
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|483
|6
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|65
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|107
|7
|27
|4
|Stone
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|64
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|54
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|66
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|40
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|55
|4
|16
|3
|Walthall
|42
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|123
|2
|12
|0
|Washington
|87
|4
|4
|1
|Wayne
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|67
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|44
|0
|5
|0
|Yazoo
|171
|2
|3
|0
|Total
|10,090
|465
|1,267
|212
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.