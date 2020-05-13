182 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,090 total cases with 465 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 182 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,090 with 465 deaths.

New cases reported today: 182

New deaths reported today: 8

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 163 15 39 8 Alcorn 11 1 0 0 Amite 38 0 5 0 Attala 206 5 60 5 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 120 9 16 3 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 105 4 45 3 Chickasaw 95 10 25 6 Choctaw 17 2 0 0 Claiborne 41 0 0 0 Clarke 90 9 13 4 Clay 72 3 0 0 Coahoma 72 3 0 0 Copiah 170 1 1 0 Covington 99 1 2 1 Desoto 350 5 2 1 Forrest 336 23 54 12 Franklin 19 1 1 0 George 16 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 55 2 14 2 Hancock 75 10 6 3 Harrison 210 6 1 1 Hinds 698 17 62 10 Holmes 231 19 42 9 Humphreys 39 4 8 2 Itawamba 71 7 33 6 Jackson 278 13 39 4 Jasper 97 3 0 0 Jefferson 32 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 60 1 2 0 Jones 264 6 32 1 Kemper 99 7 23 4 Lafayette 102 3 36 0 Lamar 158 4 3 2 Lauderdale 523 45 126 27 Lawrence 71 0 1 0 Leake 323 5 0 0 Lee 81 4 5 0 Leflore 192 21 50 11 Lincoln 191 15 67 11 Lowndes 93 4 7 2 Madison 493 15 58 10 Marion 86 7 14 2 Marshall 62 2 1 0 Monroe 203 21 92 19 Montgomery 69 1 0 0 Neshoba 338 16 32 6 Newton 155 1 2 0 Noxubee 117 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 94 6 27 4 Panola 45 2 0 0 Pearl River 190 25 42 7 Perry 35 1 0 0 Pike 173 10 14 5 Pontotoc 24 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 2 22 2 Quitman 18 0 0 0 Rankin 262 6 6 0 Scott 483 6 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 65 0 2 0 Smith 107 7 27 4 Stone 23 0 0 0 Sunflower 64 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 14 1 0 0 Tate 54 0 2 0 Tippah 66 11 0 0 Tishomingo 10 0 1 0 Tunica 40 2 12 2 Union 55 4 16 3 Walthall 42 0 0 0 Warren 123 2 12 0 Washington 87 4 4 1 Wayne 29 0 3 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 67 0 0 0 Yalobusha 44 0 5 0 Yazoo 171 2 3 0 Total 10,090 465 1,267 212

