182 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,090 total cases with 465 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 182 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,090 with 465 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 182
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams16315398
Alcorn11100
Amite38050
Attala2065605
Benton14010
Bolivar1209163
Calhoun584234
Carroll1054453
Chickasaw9510256
Choctaw17200
Claiborne41000
Clarke909134
Clay72300
Coahoma72300
Copiah170110
Covington99121
Desoto350521
Forrest336235412
Franklin19110
George16100
Greene6100
Grenada552142
Hancock751063
Harrison210611
Hinds698176210
Holmes23119429
Humphreys39482
Itawamba717336
Jackson27813394
Jasper97300
Jefferson32000
Jefferson Davis60120
Jones2646321
Kemper997234
Lafayette1023360
Lamar158432
Lauderdale5234512627
Lawrence71010
Leake323500
Lee81450
Leflore192215011
Lincoln191156711
Lowndes93472
Madison493155810
Marion867142
Marshall62210
Monroe203219219
Montgomery69100
Neshoba33816326
Newton155120
Noxubee117292
Oktibbeha946274
Panola45200
Pearl River19025427
Perry35100
Pike17310145
Pontotoc24230
Prentiss362222
Quitman18000
Rankin262660
Scott483691
Sharkey5000
Simpson65020
Smith1077274
Stone23000
Sunflower64300
Tallahatchie14100
Tate54020
Tippah661100
Tishomingo10010
Tunica402122
Union554163
Walthall42000
Warren1232120
Washington87441
Wayne29030
Webster22100
Wilkinson78952
Winston67000
Yalobusha44050
Yazoo171230
Total10,0904651,267212

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

