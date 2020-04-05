183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,638 total cases with 43 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,638 with 43 deaths.
This map and the following table show total cases in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. April 4, 2020, and include all reported cases since March 11, 2020.
- New cases reported today: 183
- New deaths reported today: 8
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)
Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTCs with Outbreaks
|Adams
|19
|1
|Alcorn
|6
|Amite
|6
|1
|1
|Attala
|15
|Benton
|5
|Bolivar
|45
|2
|2
|Calhoun
|4
|1
|Carroll
|5
|Chickasaw
|15
|2
|1
|Choctaw
|8
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|5
|Clay
|7
|Coahoma
|28
|1
|Copiah
|16
|Covington
|6
|Desoto
|132
|1
|Forrest
|42
|1
|1
|Franklin
|5
|George
|5
|Grenada
|7
|Hancock
|31
|1
|2
|Harrison
|73
|3
|1
|Hinds
|154
|2
|Holmes
|21
|1
|Humphreys
|4
|1
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|86
|3
|1
|Jasper
|3
|Jefferson
|3
|Jones
|11
|Kemper
|5
|Lafayette
|22
|1
|Lamar
|13
|Lauderdale
|65
|2
|3
|Lawrence
|4
|Leake
|10
|Lee
|30
|1
|Leflore
|22
|3
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|1
|Lowndes
|15
|Madison
|72
|2
|Marion
|7
|1
|Marshall
|20
|1
|1
|Monroe
|13
|1
|1
|Montgomery
|11
|1
|Neshoba
|9
|Newton
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|5
|Oktibbeha
|27
|1
|Panola
|17
|1
|Pearl River
|49
|1
|2
|Perry
|14
|1
|Pike
|26
|1
|Pontotoc
|12
|1
|Prentiss
|9
|1
|Quitman
|6
|Rankin
|72
|1
|Scott
|23
|Sharkey
|3
|Simpson
|5
|Smith
|10
|1
|Stone
|1
|1
|Sunflower
|19
|1
|Tallahatchie
|3
|Tate
|15
|Tippah
|35
|3
|Tishomingo
|1
|Tunica
|17
|1
|1
|Union
|6
|1
|Walthall
|12
|Warren
|5
|1
|Washington
|36
|Wayne
|5
|Webster
|11
|1
|Wilkinson
|30
|3
|1
|Winston
|12
|Yalobusha
|9
|Yazoo
|31
|1
|Total
|1,638
|43
|35
Click here for more information on COVID-19 from MSDH.