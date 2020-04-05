183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,638 total cases with 43 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,638 with 43 deaths.

This map and the following table show total cases in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. April 4, 2020, and include all reported cases since March 11, 2020.

New cases reported today: 183

New deaths reported today: 8

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 19 1 Alcorn 6 Amite 6 1 1 Attala 15 Benton 5 Bolivar 45 2 2 Calhoun 4 1 Carroll 5 Chickasaw 15 2 1 Choctaw 8 1 Claiborne 1 Clarke 5 Clay 7 Coahoma 28 1 Copiah 16 Covington 6 Desoto 132 1 Forrest 42 1 1 Franklin 5 George 5 Grenada 7 Hancock 31 1 2 Harrison 73 3 1 Hinds 154 2 Holmes 21 1 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 86 3 1 Jasper 3 Jefferson 3 Jones 11 Kemper 5 Lafayette 22 1 Lamar 13 Lauderdale 65 2 3 Lawrence 4 Leake 10 Lee 30 1 Leflore 22 3 1 Lincoln 16 1 Lowndes 15 Madison 72 2 Marion 7 1 Marshall 20 1 1 Monroe 13 1 1 Montgomery 11 1 Neshoba 9 Newton 7 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 27 1 Panola 17 1 Pearl River 49 1 2 Perry 14 1 Pike 26 1 Pontotoc 12 1 Prentiss 9 1 Quitman 6 Rankin 72 1 Scott 23 Sharkey 3 Simpson 5 Smith 10 1 Stone 1 1 Sunflower 19 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 15 Tippah 35 3 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 17 1 1 Union 6 1 Walthall 12 Warren 5 1 Washington 36 Wayne 5 Webster 11 1 Wilkinson 30 3 1 Winston 12 Yalobusha 9 Yazoo 31 1 Total 1,638 43 35

Click here for more information on COVID-19 from MSDH.