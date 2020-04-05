Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,638 total cases with 43 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,638 with 43 deaths.

This map and the following table show total cases in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. April 4, 2020, and include all reported cases since March 11, 2020.

  • New cases reported today: 183
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams191
Alcorn6
Amite611
Attala15
Benton5
Bolivar4522
Calhoun41
Carroll5
Chickasaw1521
Choctaw81
Claiborne1
Clarke5
Clay7
Coahoma281
Copiah16
Covington6
Desoto1321
Forrest4211
Franklin5
George5
Grenada7
Hancock3112
Harrison7331
Hinds1542
Holmes211
Humphreys41
Itawamba3
Jackson8631
Jasper3
Jefferson3
Jones11
Kemper5
Lafayette221
Lamar13
Lauderdale6523
Lawrence4
Leake10
Lee301
Leflore2231
Lincoln161
Lowndes15
Madison722
Marion71
Marshall2011
Monroe1311
Montgomery111
Neshoba9
Newton71
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha271
Panola171
Pearl River4912
Perry141
Pike261
Pontotoc121
Prentiss91
Quitman6
Rankin721
Scott23
Sharkey3
Simpson5
Smith101
Stone11
Sunflower191
Tallahatchie3
Tate15
Tippah353
Tishomingo1
Tunica1711
Union61
Walthall12
Warren51
Washington36
Wayne5
Webster111
Wilkinson3031
Winston12
Yalobusha9
Yazoo311
Total1,6384335

Click here for more information on COVID-19 from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories