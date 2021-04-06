183 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 183 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 306,341 with 7,073 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2435 82 83 16 Alcorn 2966 63 130 20 Amite 1186 39 55 9 Attala 2129 73 175 36 Benton 968 25 46 10 Bolivar 4765 128 232 31 Calhoun 1627 30 36 6 Carroll 1205 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2046 57 60 15 Choctaw 725 16 1 0 Claiborne 1012 30 45 9 Clarke 1759 75 123 31 Clay 1821 54 38 5 Coahoma 2888 76 129 12 Copiah 2916 62 83 11 Covington 2539 80 136 39 De Soto 20638 248 113 24 Forrest 7502 145 227 51 Franklin 810 23 40 4 George 2368 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2534 80 155 32 Hancock 3703 84 69 14 Harrison 17418 299 485 68 Hinds 19771 404 805 131 Holmes 1857 71 104 20 Humphreys 942 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2960 76 134 23 Jackson 13054 242 240 35 Jasper 2196 47 43 2 Jefferson 646 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1046 32 9 1 Jones 8269 159 220 42 Kemper 949 25 44 9 Lafayette 5980 116 187 55 Lamar 6077 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7121 236 443 100 Lawrence 1258 23 27 2 Leake 2603 73 88 15 Lee 9829 169 222 41 Leflore 3465 124 236 52 Lincoln 3861 107 197 40 Lowndes 6235 144 256 63 Madison 9856 209 368 69 Marion 2648 79 158 24 Marshall 4248 100 64 15 Monroe 4051 131 190 55 Montgomery 1251 41 54 9 Neshoba 3969 175 203 59 Newton 2436 58 87 15 Noxubee 1255 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4537 97 222 36 Panola 4427 103 104 15 Pearl River 4395 139 188 37 Perry 1246 38 21 8 Pike 3153 102 135 35 Pontotoc 4157 72 86 12 Prentiss 2747 59 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13260 274 392 61 Scott 3086 72 115 18 Sharkey 494 17 43 8 Simpson 2866 84 157 20 Smith 1575 34 66 8 Stone 1776 30 85 14 Sunflower 3282 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1747 40 50 7 Tate 3204 81 80 19 Tippah 2837 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2217 67 102 27 Tunica 1023 25 18 2 Union 4019 74 131 23 Walthall 1296 43 69 13 Warren 4267 118 170 37 Washington 5265 132 191 39 Wayne 2611 41 69 11 Webster 1134 32 61 12 Wilkinson 641 27 25 5 Winston 2255 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1571 36 82 22 Yazoo 3031 68 140 18 Total 306,341 7,073 10,438 1,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.