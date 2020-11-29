1,845 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,845 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 151,785 with 3,806 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between November 27 and November 28 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Jackson1
Lafayette1
Madison1
Panola1
Scott1
Walthall1
Washington1
Winston2

18 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 7 and November 12, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
George1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Jackson4
Leflore1
Monroe1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss1
Stone1
Union1
Yalobusha1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1431516414
Alcorn1528288813
Amite55214152
Attala11613412423
Benton496184410
Bolivar24248422230
Calhoun77713254
Carroll73815459
Chickasaw1083324814
Choctaw345710
Claiborne58816439
Clarke924539327
Clay92327203
Coahoma15104312611
Copiah165440719
Covington1246396916
De Soto1024910410320
Forrest38598618541
Franklin348541
George126225476
Greene60822406
Grenada14144511721
Hancock1228406711
Harrison717311134837
Hinds1009519953482
Holmes13156110220
Humphreys54319338
Issaquena117400
Itawamba1556359117
Jackson644012418319
Jasper8352210
Jefferson3571115C
Jefferson Davis5781781
Jones36178818838
Kemper44218419
Lafayette32975215032
Lamar2947504312
Lauderdale356714732379
Lawrence72614262
Leake138344427
Lee51709520039
Leflore20689119648
Lincoln19286516636
Lowndes24046411634
Madison490210729453
Marion11734610515
Marshall2194505815
Monroe20107817652
Montgomery75425539
Neshoba222511815643
Newton1075294410
Noxubee71917214
Oktibbeha24846219331
Panola2248526011
Pearl River15346810323
Perry67726207
Pike1639589827
Pontotoc202429192
Prentiss1484318710
Quitman494700
Rankin570510322431
Scott156630303
Sharkey31717438
Simpson15035313819
Smith72116558
Stone78515589
Sunflower1919558415
Tallahatchie97427317
Tate1753517118
Tippah126730614
Tishomingo1100429626
Tunica61819152
Union1695264611
Walthall769296713
Warren17775712526
Washington319710818739
Wayne1190235910
Webster450145211
Wilkinson40122205
Winston1237266413
Yalobusha720288019
Yazoo15794013715
Total151,7853,8067,6971,444

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

