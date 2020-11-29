1,845 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,845 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 151,785 with 3,806 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nine deaths occurred between November 27 and November 28 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Jackson
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Madison
|1
|Panola
|1
|Scott
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Washington
|1
|Winston
|2
18 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 7 and November 12, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|George
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|4
|Leflore
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Stone
|1
|Union
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1431
|51
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1528
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|552
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1161
|34
|124
|23
|Benton
|496
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2424
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|777
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|738
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1083
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|345
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|588
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|924
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|923
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1510
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1654
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1246
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10249
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3859
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|348
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1262
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|608
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1414
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1228
|40
|67
|11
|Harrison
|7173
|111
|348
|37
|Hinds
|10095
|199
|534
|82
|Holmes
|1315
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|543
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|117
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1556
|35
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6440
|124
|183
|19
|Jasper
|835
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|357
|11
|15
|C
|Jefferson Davis
|578
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3617
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|442
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3297
|52
|150
|32
|Lamar
|2947
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3567
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|726
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1383
|44
|42
|7
|Lee
|5170
|95
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2068
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1928
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2404
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|4902
|107
|294
|53
|Marion
|1173
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2194
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2010
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|754
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2225
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1075
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|719
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2484
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2248
|52
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1534
|68
|103
|23
|Perry
|677
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1639
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2024
|29
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1484
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|494
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5705
|103
|224
|31
|Scott
|1566
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|317
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1503
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|721
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|785
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1919
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|974
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1753
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1267
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1100
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|618
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1695
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|769
|29
|67
|13
|Warren
|1777
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3197
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1190
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|450
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|401
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1237
|26
|64
|13
|Yalobusha
|720
|28
|80
|19
|Yazoo
|1579
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|151,785
|3,806
|7,697
|1,444
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
