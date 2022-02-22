JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,868 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 18-21, 2022.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 787,396 with 1,858 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7099
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9838
|144
|132
|20
|Amite
|3205
|65
|58
|10
|Attala
|5199
|107
|203
|37
|Benton
|2256
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9170
|171
|273
|34
|Calhoun
|4589
|63
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2545
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5521
|92
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2161
|31
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2130
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4196
|103
|131
|32
|Clay
|4922
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6409
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7071
|109
|109
|15
|Covington
|7032
|106
|186
|40
|De Soto
|49668
|530
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21824
|298
|369
|65
|Franklin
|1914
|36
|47
|5
|George
|7091
|84
|94
|9
|Greene
|3164
|55
|81
|6
|Grenada
|5471
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12103
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52963
|637
|735
|87
|Hinds
|51771
|746
|878
|140
|Holmes
|4407
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2004
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7327
|139
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36636
|435
|416
|45
|Jasper
|4762
|70
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1469
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2832
|50
|16
|1
|Jones
|21051
|282
|337
|46
|Kemper
|2154
|46
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15026
|174
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17238
|150
|69
|12
|Lauderdale
|18635
|353
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3554
|52
|28
|2
|Leake
|6324
|110
|103
|17
|Lee
|26354
|287
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7280
|164
|270
|59
|Lincoln
|8218
|154
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17417
|225
|305
|69
|Madison
|23796
|314
|420
|72
|Marion
|6922
|132
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9840
|169
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10885
|207
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2925
|71
|91
|15
|Neshoba
|10402
|230
|232
|61
|Newton
|5928
|94
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2707
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11023
|157
|272
|40
|Panola
|10325
|160
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14926
|262
|264
|42
|Perry
|3024
|63
|42
|9
|Pike
|9408
|176
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10194
|131
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8102
|99
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1557
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36205
|465
|511
|69
|Scott
|6462
|111
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|946
|23
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6913
|139
|186
|20
|Smith
|4067
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5357
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5719
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3166
|60
|49
|7
|Tate
|7232
|138
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7166
|104
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|6064
|119
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2503
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9416
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3562
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10157
|197
|176
|38
|Washington
|10094
|189
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5910
|84
|86
|13
|Webster
|3263
|65
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5164
|102
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4037
|53
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7979
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|787,396
|11,858
|12,481
|2,162
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.