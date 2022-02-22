JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,868 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 18-21, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 787,396 with 1,858 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams709914010322
Alcorn983814413220
Amite3205655810
Attala519910720337
Benton2256494710
Bolivar917017127334
Calhoun458963447
Carroll2545505312
Chickasaw5521926315
Choctaw216131130
Claiborne213046459
Clarke419610313132
Clay492292425
Coahoma640911913814
Copiah707110910915
Covington703210618640
De Soto4966853013127
Forrest2182429836965
Franklin191436475
George709184949
Greene316455816
Grenada547112615532
Hancock1210314614623
Harrison5296363773587
Hinds51771746878140
Holmes440710413321
Humphreys2004443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba732713913424
Jackson3663643541645
Jasper476270462
Jefferson146937417
Jefferson Davis283250161
Jones2105128233746
Kemper2154465010
Lafayette1502617420257
Lamar172381506912
Lauderdale18635353499108
Lawrence355452282
Leake632411010317
Lee2635428722543
Leflore728016427059
Lincoln821815421344
Lowndes1741722530569
Madison2379631442072
Marion692213217225
Marshall98401696917
Monroe1088520719255
Montgomery2925719115
Neshoba1040223023261
Newton5928948916
Noxubee270748426
Oktibbeha1102315727240
Panola1032516010315
Pearl River1492626226442
Perry302463429
Pike940817617844
Pontotoc101941319013
Prentiss81029910215
Quitman15573100
Rankin3620546551169
Scott646211112019
Sharkey94623488
Simpson691313918620
Smith406766808
Stone53577011014
Sunflower571911613621
Tallahatchie316660497
Tate72321388019
Tippah716610412014
Tishomingo606411910428
Tunica250344204
Union941611513323
Walthall3562787116
Warren1015719717638
Washington1009418923142
Wayne5910848613
Webster3263656614
Wilkinson179044256
Winston516410213639
Yalobusha4037538422
Yazoo797910215220
Total787,39611,85812,4812,162

