JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,868 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 18-21, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 787,396 with 1,858 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7099 140 103 22 Alcorn 9838 144 132 20 Amite 3205 65 58 10 Attala 5199 107 203 37 Benton 2256 49 47 10 Bolivar 9170 171 273 34 Calhoun 4589 63 44 7 Carroll 2545 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5521 92 63 15 Choctaw 2161 31 13 0 Claiborne 2130 46 45 9 Clarke 4196 103 131 32 Clay 4922 92 42 5 Coahoma 6409 119 138 14 Copiah 7071 109 109 15 Covington 7032 106 186 40 De Soto 49668 530 131 27 Forrest 21824 298 369 65 Franklin 1914 36 47 5 George 7091 84 94 9 Greene 3164 55 81 6 Grenada 5471 126 155 32 Hancock 12103 146 146 23 Harrison 52963 637 735 87 Hinds 51771 746 878 140 Holmes 4407 104 133 21 Humphreys 2004 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7327 139 134 24 Jackson 36636 435 416 45 Jasper 4762 70 46 2 Jefferson 1469 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2832 50 16 1 Jones 21051 282 337 46 Kemper 2154 46 50 10 Lafayette 15026 174 202 57 Lamar 17238 150 69 12 Lauderdale 18635 353 499 108 Lawrence 3554 52 28 2 Leake 6324 110 103 17 Lee 26354 287 225 43 Leflore 7280 164 270 59 Lincoln 8218 154 213 44 Lowndes 17417 225 305 69 Madison 23796 314 420 72 Marion 6922 132 172 25 Marshall 9840 169 69 17 Monroe 10885 207 192 55 Montgomery 2925 71 91 15 Neshoba 10402 230 232 61 Newton 5928 94 89 16 Noxubee 2707 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11023 157 272 40 Panola 10325 160 103 15 Pearl River 14926 262 264 42 Perry 3024 63 42 9 Pike 9408 176 178 44 Pontotoc 10194 131 90 13 Prentiss 8102 99 102 15 Quitman 1557 31 0 0 Rankin 36205 465 511 69 Scott 6462 111 120 19 Sharkey 946 23 48 8 Simpson 6913 139 186 20 Smith 4067 66 80 8 Stone 5357 70 110 14 Sunflower 5719 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3166 60 49 7 Tate 7232 138 80 19 Tippah 7166 104 120 14 Tishomingo 6064 119 104 28 Tunica 2503 44 20 4 Union 9416 115 133 23 Walthall 3562 78 71 16 Warren 10157 197 176 38 Washington 10094 189 231 42 Wayne 5910 84 86 13 Webster 3263 65 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 44 25 6 Winston 5164 102 136 39 Yalobusha 4037 53 84 22 Yazoo 7979 102 152 20 Total 787,396 11,858 12,481 2,162

