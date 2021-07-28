1,875 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,875 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 339,954 with 7,529 deaths.

On Wednesday, MSDH health officials will hold a news conference to discuss another COVID-19 death in a child under 18 years old, the new CDC guidelines and booster shots. The news conference will start at 1:30 p.m.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3397 88 83 17 Alcorn 3481 74 130 20 Amite 1360 43 57 9 Attala 2246 73 178 36 Benton 1061 25 46 10 Bolivar 4926 134 236 33 Calhoun 1803 32 36 6 Carroll 1256 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2179 60 60 15 Choctaw 820 19 2 0 Claiborne 1050 31 45 9 Clarke 1853 80 123 31 Clay 1957 54 39 5 Coahoma 3122 85 129 12 Copiah 3215 68 90 11 Covington 2896 83 139 39 De Soto 23116 283 113 24 Forrest 8536 159 251 53 Franklin 872 23 40 4 George 2676 51 59 8 Greene 1384 34 53 6 Grenada 2679 88 154 32 Hancock 4214 88 70 14 Harrison 20194 328 494 72 Hinds 23586 440 811 132 Holmes 1989 74 104 20 Humphreys 999 33 34 9 Issaquena 173 6 0 0 Itawamba 3135 80 135 24 Jackson 14904 251 244 35 Jasper 2288 48 44 2 Jefferson 706 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1157 34 9 1 Jones 8935 169 223 42 Kemper 1019 29 44 9 Lafayette 6513 124 187 55 Lamar 6900 89 54 12 Lauderdale 7770 243 451 101 Lawrence 1406 26 27 2 Leake 2834 75 92 16 Lee 10628 179 222 42 Leflore 3598 125 236 52 Lincoln 4157 116 198 40 Lowndes 6956 151 259 63 Madison 10864 227 393 70 Marion 2828 81 158 24 Marshall 4677 106 65 15 Monroe 4309 137 190 55 Montgomery 1320 44 54 9 Neshoba 4252 181 207 59 Newton 2602 64 87 15 Noxubee 1347 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4883 98 222 36 Panola 4756 112 104 15 Pearl River 5100 151 194 39 Perry 1329 38 22 8 Pike 3624 113 135 37 Pontotoc 4446 73 86 13 Prentiss 2967 63 99 15 Quitman 843 19 0 0 Rankin 15217 290 433 63 Scott 3387 76 114 18 Sharkey 516 18 45 8 Simpson 3199 90 159 20 Smith 1781 35 68 8 Stone 2222 37 85 14 Sunflower 3455 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1831 42 50 7 Tate 3524 88 80 19 Tippah 3027 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2384 70 102 27 Tunica 1132 27 18 2 Union 4313 79 131 23 Walthall 1446 48 69 13 Warren 4698 127 168 37 Washington 5559 139 190 39 Wayne 2754 43 72 11 Webster 1200 32 61 12 Wilkinson 771 32 25 5 Winston 2363 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1706 40 82 22 Yazoo 3376 74 147 20 Total 339,954 7,529 10,615 1,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.