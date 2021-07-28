1,875 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,875 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 339,954 with 7,529 deaths.
On Wednesday, MSDH health officials will hold a news conference to discuss another COVID-19 death in a child under 18 years old, the new CDC guidelines and booster shots. The news conference will start at 1:30 p.m.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3397
|88
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3481
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1360
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2246
|73
|178
|36
|Benton
|1061
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4926
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1803
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1256
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2179
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|820
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1050
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1853
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1957
|54
|39
|5
|Coahoma
|3122
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3215
|68
|90
|11
|Covington
|2896
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|23116
|283
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8536
|159
|251
|53
|Franklin
|872
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2676
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1384
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2679
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4214
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|20194
|328
|494
|72
|Hinds
|23586
|440
|811
|132
|Holmes
|1989
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|999
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|173
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3135
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|14904
|251
|244
|35
|Jasper
|2288
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|706
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1157
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8935
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1019
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6513
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6900
|89
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|7770
|243
|451
|101
|Lawrence
|1406
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2834
|75
|92
|16
|Lee
|10628
|179
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3598
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4157
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|6956
|151
|259
|63
|Madison
|10864
|227
|393
|70
|Marion
|2828
|81
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4677
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4309
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1320
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4252
|181
|207
|59
|Newton
|2602
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1347
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4883
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4756
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5100
|151
|194
|39
|Perry
|1329
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3624
|113
|135
|37
|Pontotoc
|4446
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2967
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|843
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|15217
|290
|433
|63
|Scott
|3387
|76
|114
|18
|Sharkey
|516
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3199
|90
|159
|20
|Smith
|1781
|35
|68
|8
|Stone
|2222
|37
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3455
|94
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1831
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3524
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3027
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2384
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1132
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4313
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1446
|48
|69
|13
|Warren
|4698
|127
|168
|37
|Washington
|5559
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2754
|43
|72
|11
|Webster
|1200
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|771
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2363
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1706
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3376
|74
|147
|20
|Total
|339,954
|7,529
|10,615
|1,996
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.