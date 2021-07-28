1,875 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,875 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 339,954 with 7,529 deaths.

On Wednesday, MSDH health officials will hold a news conference to discuss another COVID-19 death in a child under 18 years old, the new CDC guidelines and booster shots. The news conference will start at 1:30 p.m.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3397888317
Alcorn34817413020
Amite136043579
Attala22467317836
Benton1061254610
Bolivar492613423633
Calhoun180332366
Carroll1256315110
Chickasaw2179606015
Choctaw8201920
Claiborne105031459
Clarke18538012331
Clay195754395
Coahoma31228512912
Copiah3215689011
Covington28968313939
De Soto2311628311324
Forrest853615925153
Franklin87223404
George267651598
Greene138434536
Grenada26798815432
Hancock4214887014
Harrison2019432849472
Hinds23586440811132
Holmes19897410420
Humphreys99933349
Issaquena173600
Itawamba31358013524
Jackson1490425124435
Jasper228848442
Jefferson70628417
Jefferson Davis11573491
Jones893516922342
Kemper101929449
Lafayette651312418755
Lamar6900895412
Lauderdale7770243451101
Lawrence140626272
Leake2834759216
Lee1062817922242
Leflore359812523652
Lincoln415711619840
Lowndes695615125963
Madison1086422739370
Marion28288115824
Marshall46771066515
Monroe430913719055
Montgomery132044549
Neshoba425218120759
Newton2602648715
Noxubee134735356
Oktibbeha48839822236
Panola475611210415
Pearl River510015119439
Perry132938228
Pike362411313537
Pontotoc4446738613
Prentiss2967639915
Quitman8431900
Rankin1521729043363
Scott33877611418
Sharkey51618458
Simpson31999015920
Smith178135688
Stone2222378514
Sunflower34559412320
Tallahatchie183142507
Tate3524888019
Tippah30276811913
Tishomingo23847010227
Tunica113227182
Union43137913123
Walthall1446486913
Warren469812716837
Washington555913919039
Wayne2754437211
Webster1200326112
Wilkinson77132255
Winston23638413039
Yalobusha1706408222
Yazoo33767414720
Total339,9547,52910,6151,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

