1,891 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,891 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 220,277 with 4,840 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fourteen deaths occurred between December 11 and December 31 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|2
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|4
|Holmes
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Perry
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Union
|1
10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 1 and December 24, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Choctaw
|1
|Covington
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Holmes
|1
|Jones
|1
|Madison
|1
|Scott
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
