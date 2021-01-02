1,891 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,891 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 220,277 with 4,840 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fourteen deaths occurred between December 11 and December 31 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest2
Grenada1
Hinds4
Holmes1
Lowndes1
Monroe1
Pearl River1
Perry1
Rankin1
Union1

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 1 and December 24, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Choctaw1
Covington1
Hinds2
Holmes1
Jones1
Madison1
Scott1
Simpson1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams181258
Alcorn224840
Amite87523
Attala176051
Benton69321
Bolivar347595
Calhoun119317
Carroll94018
Chickasaw162337
Choctaw52811
Claiborne72720
Clarke121458
Clay136630
Coahoma199152
Copiah220345
Covington188268
De Soto15023139
Forrest5341104
Franklin6019
George174435
Greene99725
Grenada198863
Hancock209455
Harrison11000157
Hinds14242278
Holmes160667
Humphreys73922
Issaquena1524
Itawamba235551
Jackson8869159
Jasper147925
Jefferson46914
Jefferson Davis77024
Jones534298
Kemper67119
Lafayette430684
Lamar421260
Lauderdale5030171
Lawrence92016
Leake208157
Lee7807118
Leflore2671101
Lincoln261479
Lowndes450393
Madison7342137
Marion178463
Marshall295463
Monroe309090
Montgomery99731
Neshoba3049142
Newton164234
Noxubee96720
Oktibbeha349376
Panola325271
Pearl River268782
Perry90031
Pike227171
Pontotoc322142
Prentiss214942
Quitman6107
Rankin9086169
Scott215441
Sharkey39317
Simpson208465
Smith104920
Stone121518
Sunflower245061
Tallahatchie124433
Tate242956
Tippah203540
Tishomingo160153
Tunica76219
Union290743
Walthall101734
Warren284279
Washington4375116
Wayne171527
Webster79418
Wilkinson53523
Winston186152
Yalobusha102233
Yazoo214350
Total220,2774,840

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories