1,892 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,892 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 460,312 with 8,905 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4125
|109
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4912
|83
|130
|20
|Amite
|1881
|50
|57
|9
|Attala
|3149
|83
|187
|36
|Benton
|1349
|29
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5862
|143
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2520
|38
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1561
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2736
|63
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1205
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1231
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2658
|84
|133
|31
|Clay
|2779
|70
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3764
|96
|133
|12
|Copiah
|4167
|81
|102
|13
|Covington
|3986
|89
|142
|39
|De Soto
|28890
|334
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12707
|224
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1129
|27
|41
|5
|George
|4336
|66
|62
|9
|Greene
|1975
|42
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3402
|97
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6936
|104 *
|72
|15
|Harrison
|31264
|449
|527
|75
|Hinds
|30194
|557
|841
|138
|Holmes
|2551
|84
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1208
|36
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|187
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4231
|90
|135
|24
|Jackson
|22439
|321
|281
|38
|Jasper
|3038
|60
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|848
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1613
|41
|9
|1
|Jones
|12786
|209
|228
|43
|Kemper
|1356
|37
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7850
|134
|192
|55
|Lamar
|9820
|119
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11090
|290
|474
|104
|Lawrence
|1989
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3832
|81
|94
|16
|Lee
|14077
|209
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4326
|138
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5139
|127
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|9955
|169
|269
|64
|Madison
|13807
|262
|415
|71
|Marion
|3927
|97
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5779
|115
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6184
|155
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1658
|51
|58
|10
|Neshoba
|6288
|197
|213
|59
|Newton
|3535
|73
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1703
|37
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6641
|114
|229
|36
|Panola
|5907
|117
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8441
|196 *
|210
|42
|Perry
|1910
|49
|24
|9
|Pike
|5306
|128
|143
|37
|Pontotoc
|5842
|91
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4176
|74
|101
|15
|Quitman
|996
|25
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20794
|345
|480
|68
|Scott
|4362
|91
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|605
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4190
|106
|159
|20
|Smith
|2367
|46
|72
|8
|Stone
|3369
|52
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|4013
|103
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2114
|48
|50
|7
|Tate
|4099
|96
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4249
|79
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3125
|85
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1445
|32
|19
|2
|Union
|5513
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1991
|54
|69
|14
|Warren
|6217
|151
|173
|38
|Washington
|6617
|146
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4126
|62
|80
|13
|Webster
|1852
|41
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|972
|35
|25
|6
|Winston
|2931
|89
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2121
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4087
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|460,312
|8,905
|11,035
|2,055
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.