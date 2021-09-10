1,892 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,892 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 460,312 with 8,905 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4125 109 87 18 Alcorn 4912 83 130 20 Amite 1881 50 57 9 Attala 3149 83 187 36 Benton 1349 29 47 10 Bolivar 5862 143 237 33 Calhoun 2520 38 36 6 Carroll 1561 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2736 63 61 15 Choctaw 1205 24 11 0 Claiborne 1231 34 46 9 Clarke 2658 84 133 31 Clay 2779 70 41 5 Coahoma 3764 96 133 12 Copiah 4167 81 102 13 Covington 3986 89 142 39 De Soto 28890 334 120 26 Forrest 12707 224 283 60 Franklin 1129 27 41 5 George 4336 66 62 9 Greene 1975 42 57 6 Grenada 3402 97 154 32 Hancock 6936 104 * 72 15 Harrison 31264 449 527 75 Hinds 30194 557 841 138 Holmes 2551 84 106 20 Humphreys 1208 36 34 9 Issaquena 187 6 0 0 Itawamba 4231 90 135 24 Jackson 22439 321 281 38 Jasper 3038 60 46 2 Jefferson 848 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1613 41 9 1 Jones 12786 209 228 43 Kemper 1356 37 49 10 Lafayette 7850 134 192 55 Lamar 9820 119 55 12 Lauderdale 11090 290 474 104 Lawrence 1989 31 27 2 Leake 3832 81 94 16 Lee 14077 209 223 43 Leflore 4326 138 239 55 Lincoln 5139 127 200 40 Lowndes 9955 169 269 64 Madison 13807 262 415 71 Marion 3927 97 161 24 Marshall 5779 115 65 15 Monroe 6184 155 191 55 Montgomery 1658 51 58 10 Neshoba 6288 197 213 59 Newton 3535 73 87 15 Noxubee 1703 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6641 114 229 36 Panola 5907 117 103 15 Pearl River 8441 196 * 210 42 Perry 1910 49 24 9 Pike 5306 128 143 37 Pontotoc 5842 91 86 13 Prentiss 4176 74 101 15 Quitman 996 25 0 0 Rankin 20794 345 480 68 Scott 4362 91 116 19 Sharkey 605 20 45 8 Simpson 4190 106 159 20 Smith 2367 46 72 8 Stone 3369 52 86 14 Sunflower 4013 103 124 20 Tallahatchie 2114 48 50 7 Tate 4099 96 80 19 Tippah 4249 79 120 14 Tishomingo 3125 85 103 28 Tunica 1445 32 19 2 Union 5513 85 132 23 Walthall 1991 54 69 14 Warren 6217 151 173 38 Washington 6617 146 193 41 Wayne 4126 62 80 13 Webster 1852 41 63 12 Wilkinson 972 35 25 6 Winston 2931 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2121 47 82 22 Yazoo 4087 86 149 20 Total 460,312 8,905 11,035 2,055

