1,892 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,892 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 460,312 with 8,905 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41251098718
Alcorn49128313020
Amite188150579
Attala31498318736
Benton1349294710
Bolivar586214323733
Calhoun252038366
Carroll1561355211
Chickasaw2736636115
Choctaw120524110
Claiborne123134469
Clarke26588413331
Clay277970415
Coahoma37649613312
Copiah41678110213
Covington39868914239
De Soto2889033412026
Forrest1270722428360
Franklin112927415
George433666629
Greene197542576
Grenada34029715432
Hancock6936104 *7215
Harrison3126444952775
Hinds30194557841138
Holmes25518410620
Humphreys120836349
Issaquena187600
Itawamba42319013524
Jackson2243932128138
Jasper303860462
Jefferson84832417
Jefferson Davis16134191
Jones1278620922843
Kemper1356374910
Lafayette785013419255
Lamar98201195512
Lauderdale11090290474104
Lawrence198931272
Leake3832819416
Lee1407720922343
Leflore432613823955
Lincoln513912720040
Lowndes995516926964
Madison1380726241571
Marion39279716124
Marshall57791156515
Monroe618415519155
Montgomery1658515810
Neshoba628819721359
Newton3535738715
Noxubee170337386
Oktibbeha664111422936
Panola590711710315
Pearl River8441196 *21042
Perry191049249
Pike530612814337
Pontotoc5842918613
Prentiss41767410115
Quitman9962500
Rankin2079434548068
Scott43629111619
Sharkey60520458
Simpson419010615920
Smith236746728
Stone3369528614
Sunflower401310312420
Tallahatchie211448507
Tate4099968019
Tippah42497912014
Tishomingo31258510328
Tunica144532192
Union55138513223
Walthall1991546914
Warren621715117338
Washington661714619341
Wayne4126628013
Webster1852416312
Wilkinson97235256
Winston29318913039
Yalobusha2121478222
Yazoo40878614920
Total460,3128,90511,0352,055

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

