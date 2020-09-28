190 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 97,049 with 2,921 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Both of these deaths occurred on September 26 in the counties below.

County Total Forrest 1 Lamar 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 943 37 48 13 Alcorn 827 11 18 2 Amite 335 10 14 2 Attala 671 25 90 20 Benton 229 3 4 0 Bolivar 1849 66 204 26 Calhoun 524 12 25 4 Carroll 321 12 45 9 Chickasaw 685 24 44 13 Choctaw 186 6 1 0 Claiborne 465 16 43 9 Clarke 603 46 83 23 Clay 598 18 18 3 Coahoma 1163 29 84 4 Copiah 1193 33 55 4 Covington 827 23 33 8 De Soto 5650 61 68 13 Forrest 2509 76 174 41 Franklin 193 3 4 1 George 783 13 34 6 Greene 386 17 38 6 Grenada 1095 36 107 20 Hancock 590 22 12 4 Harrison 3888 74 240 31 Hinds 7151 160 430 65 Holmes 1100 59 101 20 Humphreys 378 15 21 6 Issaquena 105 3 0 0 Itawamba 835 21 84 16 Jackson 3527 70 77 7 Jasper 578 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 342 11 3 1 Jones 2504 79 183 37 Kemper 290 15 39 9 Lafayette 2198 40 122 28 Lamar 1728 36 28 11 Lauderdale 2065 125 260 73 Lawrence 433 13 26 2 Leake 962 38 25 5 Lee 2764 70 162 32 Leflore 1417 81 190 45 Lincoln 1114 53 142 32 Lowndes 1581 58 98 33 Madison 3314 89 238 45 Marion 869 35 83 10 Marshall 1115 17 31 6 Monroe 1239 69 169 51 Montgomery 465 20 49 9 Neshoba 1581 104 115 37 Newton 773 24 39 8 Noxubee 555 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1802 52 189 31 Panola 1510 31 15 3 Pearl River 896 53 71 20 Perry 424 19 19 6 Pike 1242 51 97 26 Pontotoc 1282 16 17 1 Prentiss 865 17 48 3 Quitman 380 5 0 0 Rankin 3311 79 159 18 Scott 1176 27 21 3 Sharkey 266 13 43 8 Simpson 1048 46 105 19 Smith 538 15 54 8 Stone 376 12 47 8 Sunflower 1480 46 73 11 Tallahatchie 776 21 29 6 Tate 1011 38 34 13 Tippah 673 17 6 0 Tishomingo 694 38 96 26 Tunica 499 15 15 2 Union 999 24 46 11 Walthall 602 26 67 13 Warren 1409 50 119 24 Washington 2259 77 123 25 Wayne 908 21 59 10 Webster 338 13 52 11 Wilkinson 305 18 20 5 Winston 742 19 40 11 Yalobusha 437 14 35 7 Yazoo 1062 30 69 12 Total 97,049 2,921 6,002 1,198

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

