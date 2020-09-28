190 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 97,049 with 2,921 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Both of these deaths occurred on September 26 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Lamar1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams943374813
Alcorn82711182
Amite33510142
Attala671259020
Benton229340
Bolivar18496620426
Calhoun52412254
Carroll32112459
Chickasaw685244413
Choctaw186610
Claiborne46516439
Clarke603468323
Clay59818183
Coahoma116329844
Copiah119333554
Covington82723338
De Soto5650616813
Forrest25097617441
Franklin193341
George78313346
Greene38617386
Grenada10953610720
Hancock59022124
Harrison38887424031
Hinds715116043065
Holmes11005910120
Humphreys37815216
Issaquena105300
Itawamba835218416
Jackson352770777
Jasper5781510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3421131
Jones25047918337
Kemper29015399
Lafayette21984012228
Lamar1728362811
Lauderdale206512526073
Lawrence43313262
Leake96238255
Lee27647016232
Leflore14178119045
Lincoln11145314232
Lowndes1581589833
Madison33148923845
Marion869358310
Marshall111517316
Monroe12396916951
Montgomery46520499
Neshoba158110411537
Newton77324398
Noxubee55516204
Oktibbeha18025218931
Panola151031153
Pearl River896537120
Perry42419196
Pike1242519726
Pontotoc128216171
Prentiss86517483
Quitman380500
Rankin33117915918
Scott117627213
Sharkey26613438
Simpson10484610519
Smith53815548
Stone37612478
Sunflower1480467311
Tallahatchie77621296
Tate1011383413
Tippah6731760
Tishomingo694389626
Tunica49915152
Union999244611
Walthall602266713
Warren14095011924
Washington22597712325
Wayne908215910
Webster338135211
Wilkinson30518205
Winston742194011
Yalobusha43714357
Yazoo1062306912
Total97,0492,9216,0021,198

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

