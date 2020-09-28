190 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 190 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 97,049 with 2,921 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Both of these deaths occurred on September 26 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Lamar
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|943
|37
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|827
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|335
|10
|14
|2
|Attala
|671
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|229
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1849
|66
|204
|26
|Calhoun
|524
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|321
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|685
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|186
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|465
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|603
|46
|83
|23
|Clay
|598
|18
|18
|3
|Coahoma
|1163
|29
|84
|4
|Copiah
|1193
|33
|55
|4
|Covington
|827
|23
|33
|8
|De Soto
|5650
|61
|68
|13
|Forrest
|2509
|76
|174
|41
|Franklin
|193
|3
|4
|1
|George
|783
|13
|34
|6
|Greene
|386
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1095
|36
|107
|20
|Hancock
|590
|22
|12
|4
|Harrison
|3888
|74
|240
|31
|Hinds
|7151
|160
|430
|65
|Holmes
|1100
|59
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|378
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|105
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|835
|21
|84
|16
|Jackson
|3527
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|578
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|243
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|342
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2504
|79
|183
|37
|Kemper
|290
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2198
|40
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1728
|36
|28
|11
|Lauderdale
|2065
|125
|260
|73
|Lawrence
|433
|13
|26
|2
|Leake
|962
|38
|25
|5
|Lee
|2764
|70
|162
|32
|Leflore
|1417
|81
|190
|45
|Lincoln
|1114
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1581
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3314
|89
|238
|45
|Marion
|869
|35
|83
|10
|Marshall
|1115
|17
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1239
|69
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|465
|20
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1581
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|773
|24
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|555
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1802
|52
|189
|31
|Panola
|1510
|31
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|896
|53
|71
|20
|Perry
|424
|19
|19
|6
|Pike
|1242
|51
|97
|26
|Pontotoc
|1282
|16
|17
|1
|Prentiss
|865
|17
|48
|3
|Quitman
|380
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3311
|79
|159
|18
|Scott
|1176
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|266
|13
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1048
|46
|105
|19
|Smith
|538
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|376
|12
|47
|8
|Sunflower
|1480
|46
|73
|11
|Tallahatchie
|776
|21
|29
|6
|Tate
|1011
|38
|34
|13
|Tippah
|673
|17
|6
|0
|Tishomingo
|694
|38
|96
|26
|Tunica
|499
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|999
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|602
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1409
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2259
|77
|123
|25
|Wayne
|908
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|338
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|305
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|742
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|437
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1062
|30
|69
|12
|Total
|97,049
|2,921
|6,002
|1,198
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
