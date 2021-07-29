1,908 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,908 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 341,862 with 7,533 deaths.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said hospitalizations in Mississippi are skyrocketing in younger age groups. He stated one hospital has 20 people with COVID in the ICUE, and their ages range from 26 to 64.

According to Dobbs, the vast majority of the new COVID-19 cases are in those who are unvaccinated.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3405888317
Alcorn34957413020
Amite136943579
Attala22597317836
Benton1062254610
Bolivar494913423633
Calhoun181232366
Carroll1259315110
Chickasaw2187606015
Choctaw8231920
Claiborne105031459
Clarke18628012331
Clay196754395
Coahoma31338512912
Copiah3234689011
Covington29188313939
De Soto2318028311324
Forrest862115925253
Franklin87723404
George270551598
Greene139734536
Grenada26888815432
Hancock4237887014
Harrison2036532949472
Hinds23783441813132
Holmes19927410420
Humphreys100133349
Issaquena173600
Itawamba31418013524
Jackson1508725124435
Jasper229548442
Jefferson71128417
Jefferson Davis11623491
Jones896916922342
Kemper102329449
Lafayette653512418755
Lamar6962895412
Lauderdale7839243452101
Lawrence141626272
Leake2846759216
Lee1067417922242
Leflore361912523652
Lincoln417111619840
Lowndes701615126063
Madison1091722739370
Marion28368115824
Marshall46911066515
Monroe432213719055
Montgomery132244549
Neshoba426818120759
Newton2615648715
Noxubee134835356
Oktibbeha49169822236
Panola476611210415
Pearl River514115219339
Perry133238228
Pike365011313537
Pontotoc4462738613
Prentiss2978639915
Quitman8461900
Rankin1530729043663
Scott34017611418
Sharkey51618458
Simpson32209016020
Smith178935688
Stone2253378514
Sunflower34719412320
Tallahatchie183742507
Tate3528888019
Tippah30476811913
Tishomingo23937010227
Tunica113427182
Union43257913123
Walthall1453486913
Warren470912716837
Washington558913919039
Wayne2761437211
Webster1210326112
Wilkinson77732255
Winston23658413039
Yalobusha1713408222
Yazoo33857514920
Total341,8627,53310,6251,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

