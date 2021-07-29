1,908 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,908 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 341,862 with 7,533 deaths.
On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said hospitalizations in Mississippi are skyrocketing in younger age groups. He stated one hospital has 20 people with COVID in the ICUE, and their ages range from 26 to 64.
According to Dobbs, the vast majority of the new COVID-19 cases are in those who are unvaccinated.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3405
|88
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3495
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1369
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2259
|73
|178
|36
|Benton
|1062
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4949
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1812
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1259
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2187
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|823
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1050
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1862
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1967
|54
|39
|5
|Coahoma
|3133
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3234
|68
|90
|11
|Covington
|2918
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|23180
|283
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8621
|159
|252
|53
|Franklin
|877
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2705
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1397
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2688
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4237
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|20365
|329
|494
|72
|Hinds
|23783
|441
|813
|132
|Holmes
|1992
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1001
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|173
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3141
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|15087
|251
|244
|35
|Jasper
|2295
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|711
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1162
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8969
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1023
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6535
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6962
|89
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|7839
|243
|452
|101
|Lawrence
|1416
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2846
|75
|92
|16
|Lee
|10674
|179
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3619
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4171
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7016
|151
|260
|63
|Madison
|10917
|227
|393
|70
|Marion
|2836
|81
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4691
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4322
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1322
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4268
|181
|207
|59
|Newton
|2615
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1348
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4916
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4766
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5141
|152
|193
|39
|Perry
|1332
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3650
|113
|135
|37
|Pontotoc
|4462
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2978
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|846
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|15307
|290
|436
|63
|Scott
|3401
|76
|114
|18
|Sharkey
|516
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3220
|90
|160
|20
|Smith
|1789
|35
|68
|8
|Stone
|2253
|37
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3471
|94
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1837
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3528
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3047
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2393
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1134
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4325
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1453
|48
|69
|13
|Warren
|4709
|127
|168
|37
|Washington
|5589
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2761
|43
|72
|11
|Webster
|1210
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|777
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2365
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1713
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3385
|75
|149
|20
|Total
|341,862
|7,533
|10,625
|1,996
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.