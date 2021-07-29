1,908 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,908 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 341,862 with 7,533 deaths.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said hospitalizations in Mississippi are skyrocketing in younger age groups. He stated one hospital has 20 people with COVID in the ICUE, and their ages range from 26 to 64.

Hospitalizations skyrocketing (and younger age groups). Spoke with a large hospital yesterday with ~20 COVID in ICU. Age range 26-64 pic.twitter.com/fkb3G2TUZN — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 29, 2021

According to Dobbs, the vast majority of the new COVID-19 cases are in those who are unvaccinated.

With significant spill over effect to older, vaccinated Mississippians

(hospitalizations and death) pic.twitter.com/MzfmiqAhSh — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 29, 2021

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3405 88 83 17 Alcorn 3495 74 130 20 Amite 1369 43 57 9 Attala 2259 73 178 36 Benton 1062 25 46 10 Bolivar 4949 134 236 33 Calhoun 1812 32 36 6 Carroll 1259 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2187 60 60 15 Choctaw 823 19 2 0 Claiborne 1050 31 45 9 Clarke 1862 80 123 31 Clay 1967 54 39 5 Coahoma 3133 85 129 12 Copiah 3234 68 90 11 Covington 2918 83 139 39 De Soto 23180 283 113 24 Forrest 8621 159 252 53 Franklin 877 23 40 4 George 2705 51 59 8 Greene 1397 34 53 6 Grenada 2688 88 154 32 Hancock 4237 88 70 14 Harrison 20365 329 494 72 Hinds 23783 441 813 132 Holmes 1992 74 104 20 Humphreys 1001 33 34 9 Issaquena 173 6 0 0 Itawamba 3141 80 135 24 Jackson 15087 251 244 35 Jasper 2295 48 44 2 Jefferson 711 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1162 34 9 1 Jones 8969 169 223 42 Kemper 1023 29 44 9 Lafayette 6535 124 187 55 Lamar 6962 89 54 12 Lauderdale 7839 243 452 101 Lawrence 1416 26 27 2 Leake 2846 75 92 16 Lee 10674 179 222 42 Leflore 3619 125 236 52 Lincoln 4171 116 198 40 Lowndes 7016 151 260 63 Madison 10917 227 393 70 Marion 2836 81 158 24 Marshall 4691 106 65 15 Monroe 4322 137 190 55 Montgomery 1322 44 54 9 Neshoba 4268 181 207 59 Newton 2615 64 87 15 Noxubee 1348 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4916 98 222 36 Panola 4766 112 104 15 Pearl River 5141 152 193 39 Perry 1332 38 22 8 Pike 3650 113 135 37 Pontotoc 4462 73 86 13 Prentiss 2978 63 99 15 Quitman 846 19 0 0 Rankin 15307 290 436 63 Scott 3401 76 114 18 Sharkey 516 18 45 8 Simpson 3220 90 160 20 Smith 1789 35 68 8 Stone 2253 37 85 14 Sunflower 3471 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1837 42 50 7 Tate 3528 88 80 19 Tippah 3047 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2393 70 102 27 Tunica 1134 27 18 2 Union 4325 79 131 23 Walthall 1453 48 69 13 Warren 4709 127 168 37 Washington 5589 139 190 39 Wayne 2761 43 72 11 Webster 1210 32 61 12 Wilkinson 777 32 25 5 Winston 2365 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1713 40 82 22 Yazoo 3385 75 149 20 Total 341,862 7,533 10,625 1,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

