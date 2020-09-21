192 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 192 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,556 with 2,810 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams921364712
Alcorn77511182
Amite31110142
Attala641259020
Benton220130
Bolivar17956519826
Calhoun50612254
Carroll31212459
Chickasaw656244313
Choctaw179510
Claiborne45216439
Clarke537395917
Clay58117162
Coahoma112827792
Copiah116333514
Covington80922317
De Soto5425556313
Forrest23957017240
Franklin189331
George75113306
Greene34617376
Grenada10623510520
Hancock5642194
Harrison37437223930
Hinds697915540663
Holmes10925810020
Humphreys37315216
Issaquena103300
Itawamba770218116
Jackson339967777
Jasper5551510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3281131
Jones24277818037
Kemper28615399
Lafayette20923912228
Lamar1635342711
Lauderdale200712426073
Lawrence42512262
Leake94037194
Lee26106715530
Leflore13708018945
Lincoln10685314232
Lowndes1403579833
Madison32128623845
Marion84133749
Marshall107615316
Monroe11896516350
Montgomery45520499
Neshoba154010311437
Newton75923388
Noxubee54315194
Oktibbeha17545019331
Panola144527132
Pearl River867507220
Perry40918185
Pike1213488021
Pontotoc123616171
Prentiss81517483
Quitman375500
Rankin31937515618
Scott116425193
Sharkey26312438
Simpson10144310618
Smith52414548
Stone35711527
Sunflower1421447111
Tallahatchie75718294
Tate955373213
Tippah6451650
Tishomingo661379525
Tunica48113122
Union978244611
Walthall594256713
Warren13815012024
Washington21817111123
Wayne877215910
Webster331135211
Wilkinson30217205
Winston725194011
Yalobusha41814357
Yazoo1039295712
Total93,5562,8105,8271,164

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

