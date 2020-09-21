192 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 192 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,556 with 2,810 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 921 36 47 12 Alcorn 775 11 18 2 Amite 311 10 14 2 Attala 641 25 90 20 Benton 220 1 3 0 Bolivar 1795 65 198 26 Calhoun 506 12 25 4 Carroll 312 12 45 9 Chickasaw 656 24 43 13 Choctaw 179 5 1 0 Claiborne 452 16 43 9 Clarke 537 39 59 17 Clay 581 17 16 2 Coahoma 1128 27 79 2 Copiah 1163 33 51 4 Covington 809 22 31 7 De Soto 5425 55 63 13 Forrest 2395 70 172 40 Franklin 189 3 3 1 George 751 13 30 6 Greene 346 17 37 6 Grenada 1062 35 105 20 Hancock 564 21 9 4 Harrison 3743 72 239 30 Hinds 6979 155 406 63 Holmes 1092 58 100 20 Humphreys 373 15 21 6 Issaquena 103 3 0 0 Itawamba 770 21 81 16 Jackson 3399 67 77 7 Jasper 555 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 328 11 3 1 Jones 2427 78 180 37 Kemper 286 15 39 9 Lafayette 2092 39 122 28 Lamar 1635 34 27 11 Lauderdale 2007 124 260 73 Lawrence 425 12 26 2 Leake 940 37 19 4 Lee 2610 67 155 30 Leflore 1370 80 189 45 Lincoln 1068 53 142 32 Lowndes 1403 57 98 33 Madison 3212 86 238 45 Marion 841 33 74 9 Marshall 1076 15 31 6 Monroe 1189 65 163 50 Montgomery 455 20 49 9 Neshoba 1540 103 114 37 Newton 759 23 38 8 Noxubee 543 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1754 50 193 31 Panola 1445 27 13 2 Pearl River 867 50 72 20 Perry 409 18 18 5 Pike 1213 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1236 16 17 1 Prentiss 815 17 48 3 Quitman 375 5 0 0 Rankin 3193 75 156 18 Scott 1164 25 19 3 Sharkey 263 12 43 8 Simpson 1014 43 106 18 Smith 524 14 54 8 Stone 357 11 52 7 Sunflower 1421 44 71 11 Tallahatchie 757 18 29 4 Tate 955 37 32 13 Tippah 645 16 5 0 Tishomingo 661 37 95 25 Tunica 481 13 12 2 Union 978 24 46 11 Walthall 594 25 67 13 Warren 1381 50 120 24 Washington 2181 71 111 23 Wayne 877 21 59 10 Webster 331 13 52 11 Wilkinson 302 17 20 5 Winston 725 19 40 11 Yalobusha 418 14 35 7 Yazoo 1039 29 57 12 Total 93,556 2,810 5,827 1,164

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: