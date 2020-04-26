193 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,911 total cases with 227 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 193 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5.911 with 227 deaths.

New cases reported today: 193

New deaths reported today: 6

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This includes nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 113 7 17 Alcorn 9 0 0 Amite 23 0 1 Attala 82 0 16 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 96 7 13 Calhoun 50 3 22 Carroll 18 1 1 Chickasaw 63 5 19 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 19 0 0 Clarke 46 3 9 Clay 31 2 0 Coahoma 56 2 1 Copiah 71 1 1 Covington 50 0 0 Desoto 261 4 2 Forrest 190 7 16 Franklin 16 1 0 George 11 1 0 Greene 4 1 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 60 5 7 Harrison 158 6 1 Hinds 415 7 12 Holmes 105 5 26 Humphreys 14 3 1 Itawamba 37 1 18 Jackson 238 6 38 Jasper 31 1 0 Jefferson 9 0 0 Jefferson Davis 25 1 0 Jones 118 1 9 Kemper 43 1 3 Lafayette 88 3 35 Lamar 89 2 0 Lauderdale 295 19 68 Lawrence 35 0 1 Leake 158 1 0 Lee 72 5 8 Leflore 136 15 27 Lincoln 136 9 46 Lowndes 41 2 2 Madison 194 5 10 Marion 58 5 13 Marshall 41 2 0 Monroe 134 9 51 Montgomery 19 1 0 Neshoba 153 3 2 Newton 61 0 1 Noxubee 46 0 3 Oktibbeha 46 3 6 Panola 37 2 0 Pearl River 152 14 30 Perry 26 1 0 Pike 136 5 8 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 30 1 19 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 167 5 6 Scott 249 0 8 Sharkey 4 0 0 Simpson 40 0 2 Smith 60 4 18 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 51 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 38 0 1 Tippah 52 7 0 Tishomingo 7 0 1 Tunica 35 1 12 Union 15 1 1 Walthall 28 0 0 Warren 47 2 0 Washington 78 3 4 Wayne 19 0 0 Webster 16 1 0 Wilkinson 68 7 5 Winston 38 0 1 Yalobusha 18 0 0 Yazoo 122 1 0 Total 5,911 227 637

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.