193 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,911 total cases with 227 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 193 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5.911 with 227 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 193
  • New deaths reported today: 6

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This includes nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams113717
Alcorn900
Amite2301
Attala82016
Benton900
Bolivar96713
Calhoun50322
Carroll1811
Chickasaw63519
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1900
Clarke4639
Clay3120
Coahoma5621
Copiah7111
Covington5000
Desoto26142
Forrest190716
Franklin1610
George1110
Greene410
Grenada27014
Hancock6057
Harrison15861
Hinds415712
Holmes105526
Humphreys1431
Itawamba37118
Jackson238638
Jasper3110
Jefferson900
Jefferson Davis2510
Jones11819
Kemper4313
Lafayette88335
Lamar8920
Lauderdale2951968
Lawrence3501
Leake15810
Lee7258
Leflore1361527
Lincoln136946
Lowndes4122
Madison194510
Marion58513
Marshall4120
Monroe134951
Montgomery1910
Neshoba15332
Newton6101
Noxubee4603
Oktibbeha4636
Panola3720
Pearl River1521430
Perry2610
Pike13658
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss30119
Quitman1400
Rankin16756
Scott24908
Sharkey400
Simpson4002
Smith60418
Stone2200
Sunflower5120
Tallahatchie1110
Tate3801
Tippah5270
Tishomingo701
Tunica35112
Union1511
Walthall2800
Warren4720
Washington7834
Wayne1900
Webster1610
Wilkinson6875
Winston3801
Yalobusha1800
Yazoo12210
Total5,911227637

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

