193 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,911 total cases with 227 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 193 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5.911 with 227 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 193
- New deaths reported today: 6
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This includes nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|113
|7
|17
|Alcorn
|9
|0
|0
|Amite
|23
|0
|1
|Attala
|82
|0
|16
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|96
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|50
|3
|22
|Carroll
|18
|1
|1
|Chickasaw
|63
|5
|19
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|19
|0
|0
|Clarke
|46
|3
|9
|Clay
|31
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|56
|2
|1
|Copiah
|71
|1
|1
|Covington
|50
|0
|0
|Desoto
|261
|4
|2
|Forrest
|190
|7
|16
|Franklin
|16
|1
|0
|George
|11
|1
|0
|Greene
|4
|1
|0
|Grenada
|27
|0
|14
|Hancock
|60
|5
|7
|Harrison
|158
|6
|1
|Hinds
|415
|7
|12
|Holmes
|105
|5
|26
|Humphreys
|14
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|37
|1
|18
|Jackson
|238
|6
|38
|Jasper
|31
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|9
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|25
|1
|0
|Jones
|118
|1
|9
|Kemper
|43
|1
|3
|Lafayette
|88
|3
|35
|Lamar
|89
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|295
|19
|68
|Lawrence
|35
|0
|1
|Leake
|158
|1
|0
|Lee
|72
|5
|8
|Leflore
|136
|15
|27
|Lincoln
|136
|9
|46
|Lowndes
|41
|2
|2
|Madison
|194
|5
|10
|Marion
|58
|5
|13
|Marshall
|41
|2
|0
|Monroe
|134
|9
|51
|Montgomery
|19
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|153
|3
|2
|Newton
|61
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|46
|0
|3
|Oktibbeha
|46
|3
|6
|Panola
|37
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|152
|14
|30
|Perry
|26
|1
|0
|Pike
|136
|5
|8
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|30
|1
|19
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|167
|5
|6
|Scott
|249
|0
|8
|Sharkey
|4
|0
|0
|Simpson
|40
|0
|2
|Smith
|60
|4
|18
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|51
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|Tate
|38
|0
|1
|Tippah
|52
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|1
|Tunica
|35
|1
|12
|Union
|15
|1
|1
|Walthall
|28
|0
|0
|Warren
|47
|2
|0
|Washington
|78
|3
|4
|Wayne
|19
|0
|0
|Webster
|16
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|68
|7
|5
|Winston
|38
|0
|1
|Yalobusha
|18
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|122
|1
|0
|Total
|5,911
|227
|637
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.