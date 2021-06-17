193 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 193 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,704 with 7,369 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3074868316
Alcorn32597213020
Amite126342579
Attala21507317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar483713323633
Calhoun174132366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2105596015
Choctaw7911820
Claiborne103130459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187854385
Coahoma29878412912
Copiah2999668311
Covington26728313939
De Soto2227626711324
Forrest782715324452
Franklin85023404
George252051598
Greene131833536
Grenada26408715432
Hancock3866876914
Harrison1840731749070
Hinds20677421805131
Holmes19037410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1368924824135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10803391
Jones846416722042
Kemper96629449
Lafayette631012118755
Lamar6348885312
Lauderdale7260242443101
Lawrence131024272
Leake2719749216
Lee1005617622242
Leflore351512523652
Lincoln400811219740
Lowndes650915025863
Madison1024922438769
Marion27128015824
Marshall45731056515
Monroe415513519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba406117920359
Newton2486638715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46609822236
Panola466911010415
Pearl River460414719438
Perry127138218
Pike336911113436
Pontotoc4253738613
Prentiss2838619915
Quitman8221600
Rankin1388028239361
Scott32017411518
Sharkey50917448
Simpson29818915820
Smith164034688
Stone1878338514
Sunflower33949112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3424868019
Tippah29196811913
Tishomingo23156810227
Tunica108027182
Union41577713123
Walthall1353476913
Warren444012116937
Washington542013719039
Wayne2644426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69532255
Winston22998113039
Yalobusha1678408222
Yazoo31417114118
Total319,7047,36910,5071,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

