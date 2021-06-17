193 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 193 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,704 with 7,369 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3074 86 83 16 Alcorn 3259 72 130 20 Amite 1263 42 57 9 Attala 2150 73 175 36 Benton 1023 25 46 10 Bolivar 4837 133 236 33 Calhoun 1741 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2105 59 60 15 Choctaw 791 18 2 0 Claiborne 1031 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1878 54 38 5 Coahoma 2987 84 129 12 Copiah 2999 66 83 11 Covington 2672 83 139 39 De Soto 22276 267 113 24 Forrest 7827 153 244 52 Franklin 850 23 40 4 George 2520 51 59 8 Greene 1318 33 53 6 Grenada 2640 87 154 32 Hancock 3866 87 69 14 Harrison 18407 317 490 70 Hinds 20677 421 805 131 Holmes 1903 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3051 78 135 24 Jackson 13689 248 241 35 Jasper 2221 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1080 33 9 1 Jones 8464 167 220 42 Kemper 966 29 44 9 Lafayette 6310 121 187 55 Lamar 6348 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7260 242 443 101 Lawrence 1310 24 27 2 Leake 2719 74 92 16 Lee 10056 176 222 42 Leflore 3515 125 236 52 Lincoln 4008 112 197 40 Lowndes 6509 150 258 63 Madison 10249 224 387 69 Marion 2712 80 158 24 Marshall 4573 105 65 15 Monroe 4155 135 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4061 179 203 59 Newton 2486 63 87 15 Noxubee 1280 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4660 98 222 36 Panola 4669 110 104 15 Pearl River 4604 147 194 38 Perry 1271 38 21 8 Pike 3369 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4253 73 86 13 Prentiss 2838 61 99 15 Quitman 822 16 0 0 Rankin 13880 282 393 61 Scott 3201 74 115 18 Sharkey 509 17 44 8 Simpson 2981 89 158 20 Smith 1640 34 68 8 Stone 1878 33 85 14 Sunflower 3394 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7 Tate 3424 86 80 19 Tippah 2919 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2315 68 102 27 Tunica 1080 27 18 2 Union 4157 77 131 23 Walthall 1353 47 69 13 Warren 4440 121 169 37 Washington 5420 137 190 39 Wayne 2644 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 695 32 25 5 Winston 2299 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22 Yazoo 3141 71 141 18 Total 319,704 7,369 10,507 1,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.