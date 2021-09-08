1,934 new coronavirus cases, 102 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,934 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 102 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 455,282 with 8,787 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4103 109 87 18 Alcorn 4837 81 130 20 Amite 1855 50 57 9 Attala 3118 82 187 36 Benton 1337 27 47 10 Bolivar 5820 142 237 33 Calhoun 2489 37 36 6 Carroll 1547 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2703 62 61 15 Choctaw 1188 24 11 0 Claiborne 1226 33 46 9 Clarke 2634 84 133 31 Clay 2753 67 41 5 Coahoma 3755 95 133 12 Copiah 4064 80 102 13 Covington 3945 89 142 39 De Soto 28557 328 120 26 Forrest 12623 219 283 60 Franklin 1117 27 41 5 George 4275 66 62 9 Greene 1960 42 57 6 Grenada 3374 97 154 32 Hancock 6858 102 72 15 Harrison 30897 433 526 75 Hinds 30002 555 841 138 Holmes 2523 83 106 20 Humphreys 1188 36 34 9 Issaquena 186 6 0 0 Itawamba 4186 89 135 24 Jackson 22100 316 281 38 Jasper 3016 59 46 2 Jefferson 847 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1596 40 9 1 Jones 12625 207 227 43 Kemper 1333 37 49 10 Lafayette 7770 132 192 55 Lamar 9750 118 55 12 Lauderdale 10987 287 472 104 Lawrence 1967 31 27 2 Leake 3806 81 94 16 Lee 13910 208 223 43 Leflore 4305 138 239 55 Lincoln 5075 124 200 40 Lowndes 9782 165 269 64 Madison 13665 260 415 71 Marion 3868 95 161 24 Marshall 5731 115 65 15 Monroe 6106 155 191 55 Montgomery 1638 49 54 9 Neshoba 6247 196 212 59 Newton 3483 70 87 15 Noxubee 1683 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6547 114 229 36 Panola 5857 115 103 15 Pearl River 8323 191 210 42 Perry 1882 48 24 9 Pike 5203 126 136 37 Pontotoc 5759 88 86 13 Prentiss 4149 71 101 15 Quitman 990 22 0 0 Rankin 20597 343 480 68 Scott 4269 89 116 19 Sharkey 600 20 45 8 Simpson 4103 106 159 20 Smith 2339 45 72 8 Stone 3337 49 86 14 Sunflower 3988 102 124 20 Tallahatchie 2104 48 50 7 Tate 4043 94 80 19 Tippah 4194 78 120 14 Tishomingo 3084 84 103 28 Tunica 1438 32 19 2 Union 5463 85 132 23 Walthall 1964 54 69 14 Warren 6184 150 173 38 Washington 6505 146 193 41 Wayne 4065 60 80 13 Webster 1834 40 63 12 Wilkinson 968 34 25 5 Winston 2925 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2108 46 82 22 Yazoo 4050 86 149 20 Total 455,282 8,787 11,019 2,053

