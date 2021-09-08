1,934 new coronavirus cases, 102 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,934 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 102 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 455,282 with 8,787 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41031098718
Alcorn48378113020
Amite185550579
Attala31188218736
Benton1337274710
Bolivar582014223733
Calhoun248937366
Carroll1547355211
Chickasaw2703626115
Choctaw118824110
Claiborne122633469
Clarke26348413331
Clay275367415
Coahoma37559513312
Copiah40648010213
Covington39458914239
De Soto2855732812026
Forrest1262321928360
Franklin111727415
George427566629
Greene196042576
Grenada33749715432
Hancock68581027215
Harrison3089743352675
Hinds30002555841138
Holmes25238310620
Humphreys118836349
Issaquena186600
Itawamba41868913524
Jackson2210031628138
Jasper301659462
Jefferson84732417
Jefferson Davis15964091
Jones1262520722743
Kemper1333374910
Lafayette777013219255
Lamar97501185512
Lauderdale10987287472104
Lawrence196731272
Leake3806819416
Lee1391020822343
Leflore430513823955
Lincoln507512420040
Lowndes978216526964
Madison1366526041571
Marion38689516124
Marshall57311156515
Monroe610615519155
Montgomery163849549
Neshoba624719621259
Newton3483708715
Noxubee168337386
Oktibbeha654711422936
Panola585711510315
Pearl River832319121042
Perry188248249
Pike520312613637
Pontotoc5759888613
Prentiss41497110115
Quitman9902200
Rankin2059734348068
Scott42698911619
Sharkey60020458
Simpson410310615920
Smith233945728
Stone3337498614
Sunflower398810212420
Tallahatchie210448507
Tate4043948019
Tippah41947812014
Tishomingo30848410328
Tunica143832192
Union54638513223
Walthall1964546914
Warren618415017338
Washington650514619341
Wayne4065608013
Webster1834406312
Wilkinson96834255
Winston29258913039
Yalobusha2108468222
Yazoo40508614920
Total455,2828,78711,0192,053

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

