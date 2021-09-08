1,934 new coronavirus cases, 102 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,934 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 102 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 455,282 with 8,787 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4103
|109
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4837
|81
|130
|20
|Amite
|1855
|50
|57
|9
|Attala
|3118
|82
|187
|36
|Benton
|1337
|27
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5820
|142
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2489
|37
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1547
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2703
|62
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1188
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1226
|33
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2634
|84
|133
|31
|Clay
|2753
|67
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3755
|95
|133
|12
|Copiah
|4064
|80
|102
|13
|Covington
|3945
|89
|142
|39
|De Soto
|28557
|328
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12623
|219
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1117
|27
|41
|5
|George
|4275
|66
|62
|9
|Greene
|1960
|42
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3374
|97
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6858
|102
|72
|15
|Harrison
|30897
|433
|526
|75
|Hinds
|30002
|555
|841
|138
|Holmes
|2523
|83
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1188
|36
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|186
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4186
|89
|135
|24
|Jackson
|22100
|316
|281
|38
|Jasper
|3016
|59
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|847
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1596
|40
|9
|1
|Jones
|12625
|207
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1333
|37
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7770
|132
|192
|55
|Lamar
|9750
|118
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10987
|287
|472
|104
|Lawrence
|1967
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3806
|81
|94
|16
|Lee
|13910
|208
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4305
|138
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5075
|124
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|9782
|165
|269
|64
|Madison
|13665
|260
|415
|71
|Marion
|3868
|95
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5731
|115
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6106
|155
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1638
|49
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|6247
|196
|212
|59
|Newton
|3483
|70
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1683
|37
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6547
|114
|229
|36
|Panola
|5857
|115
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8323
|191
|210
|42
|Perry
|1882
|48
|24
|9
|Pike
|5203
|126
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5759
|88
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4149
|71
|101
|15
|Quitman
|990
|22
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20597
|343
|480
|68
|Scott
|4269
|89
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|600
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4103
|106
|159
|20
|Smith
|2339
|45
|72
|8
|Stone
|3337
|49
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|3988
|102
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2104
|48
|50
|7
|Tate
|4043
|94
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4194
|78
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3084
|84
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1438
|32
|19
|2
|Union
|5463
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1964
|54
|69
|14
|Warren
|6184
|150
|173
|38
|Washington
|6505
|146
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4065
|60
|80
|13
|Webster
|1834
|40
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|968
|34
|25
|5
|Winston
|2925
|89
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2108
|46
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4050
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|455,282
|8,787
|11,019
|2,053
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.