194 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 194 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,879 with 7,348 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3045858316
Alcorn32277213020
Amite125742579
Attala21497317536
Benton1022254610
Bolivar483113323533
Calhoun173432366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2103596015
Choctaw7901820
Claiborne102930459
Clarke17898012331
Clay186954385
Coahoma29828212912
Copiah2994668311
Covington26658313939
De Soto2221726411324
Forrest780615324452
Franklin84923404
George251751598
Greene131533536
Grenada26408715533
Hancock3845876914
Harrison1829631649070
Hinds20596419805131
Holmes19037410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30477713523
Jackson1364924824135
Jasper221848432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10743391
Jones844816722042
Kemper96628449
Lafayette629412018755
Lamar6316885413
Lauderdale7253242443101
Lawrence131024272
Leake2716749216
Lee1005117622242
Leflore351312523652
Lincoln400511119740
Lowndes648614925863
Madison1021122436969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45681056515
Monroe415113519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2483638815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46589822236
Panola465811010415
Pearl River458214619037
Perry126638218
Pike336510913536
Pontotoc4244738613
Prentiss2830609915
Quitman8171600
Rankin1383728239261
Scott31907411518
Sharkey50817438
Simpson29788915820
Smith164034688
Stone1870338514
Sunflower33929112320
Tallahatchie179841507
Tate3421868019
Tippah29106811913
Tishomingo23066710227
Tunica107927182
Union41537613123
Walthall1351476913
Warren443412117037
Washington540513619039
Wayne2643426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69232255
Winston22978113039
Yalobusha1676408222
Yazoo31357114118
Total318,8797,34810,4871,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

