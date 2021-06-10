194 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 194 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,879 with 7,348 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3045 85 83 16 Alcorn 3227 72 130 20 Amite 1257 42 57 9 Attala 2149 73 175 36 Benton 1022 25 46 10 Bolivar 4831 133 235 33 Calhoun 1734 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2103 59 60 15 Choctaw 790 18 2 0 Claiborne 1029 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1869 54 38 5 Coahoma 2982 82 129 12 Copiah 2994 66 83 11 Covington 2665 83 139 39 De Soto 22217 264 113 24 Forrest 7806 153 244 52 Franklin 849 23 40 4 George 2517 51 59 8 Greene 1315 33 53 6 Grenada 2640 87 155 33 Hancock 3845 87 69 14 Harrison 18296 316 490 70 Hinds 20596 419 805 131 Holmes 1903 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3047 77 135 23 Jackson 13649 248 241 35 Jasper 2218 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1074 33 9 1 Jones 8448 167 220 42 Kemper 966 28 44 9 Lafayette 6294 120 187 55 Lamar 6316 88 54 13 Lauderdale 7253 242 443 101 Lawrence 1310 24 27 2 Leake 2716 74 92 16 Lee 10051 176 222 42 Leflore 3513 125 236 52 Lincoln 4005 111 197 40 Lowndes 6486 149 258 63 Madison 10211 224 369 69 Marion 2712 80 158 24 Marshall 4568 105 65 15 Monroe 4151 135 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4059 179 203 59 Newton 2483 63 88 15 Noxubee 1279 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4658 98 222 36 Panola 4658 110 104 15 Pearl River 4582 146 190 37 Perry 1266 38 21 8 Pike 3365 109 135 36 Pontotoc 4244 73 86 13 Prentiss 2830 60 99 15 Quitman 817 16 0 0 Rankin 13837 282 392 61 Scott 3190 74 115 18 Sharkey 508 17 43 8 Simpson 2978 89 158 20 Smith 1640 34 68 8 Stone 1870 33 85 14 Sunflower 3392 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1798 41 50 7 Tate 3421 86 80 19 Tippah 2910 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2306 67 102 27 Tunica 1079 27 18 2 Union 4153 76 131 23 Walthall 1351 47 69 13 Warren 4434 121 170 37 Washington 5405 136 190 39 Wayne 2643 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 692 32 25 5 Winston 2297 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1676 40 82 22 Yazoo 3135 71 141 18 Total 318,879 7,348 10,487 1,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

