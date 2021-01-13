1,942 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,942 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 243,899 with 5,315 deaths.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
