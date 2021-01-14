1,948 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,948 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 245,847 with 5,356 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-nine deaths occurred between January 8 and January 13, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Chickasaw1
Claiborne1
Copiah2
Desoto4
Forrest4
Grenada1
Harrison3
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jasper1
Kemper1
Lafayette1
Lincoln2
Lowndes2
Madison2
Noxubee1
Panola1
Pontotoc1
Rankin3
Warren1
Washington1
Webster1
Winston1
Yazoo1

Two COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 2 and January 7, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Calhoun1
Monroe1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2000657215
Alcorn25785012819
Amite95725547
Attala19095817334
Benton797224510
Bolivar391510522431
Calhoun132021264
Carroll102320479
Chickasaw1799435315
Choctaw5941210
Claiborne84125459
Clarke13516011030
Clay155632243
Coahoma21905412811
Copiah235649759
Covington20717113539
De Soto1671716811122
Forrest582611722450
Franklin64613402
George195937597
Greene108229526
Grenada21397015532
Hancock2469576914
Harrison1280618847661
Hinds15748310761112
Holmes16746710320
Humphreys80324338
Issaquena157600
Itawamba25705812522
Jackson999617221528
Jasper163533352
Jefferson52019304
Jefferson Davis8292581
Jones611210821641
Kemper75620449
Lafayette48279218854
Lamar4711625213
Lauderdale567217441088
Lawrence99817272
Leake2267648814
Lee866613521441
Leflore296910423450
Lincoln29018517136
Lowndes518610622850
Madison799415835467
Marion20337115723
Marshall3332646415
Monroe346310118953
Montgomery107134549
Neshoba331014919756
Newton1851428614
Noxubee108922344
Oktibbeha38427921436
Panola35727410213
Pearl River31389115831
Perry98631217
Pike25487611934
Pontotoc356552424
Prentiss2400479915
Quitman667800
Rankin1033420437157
Scott238743394
Sharkey42317438
Simpson23016615219
Smith117322588
Stone138818839
Sunflower27586811116
Tallahatchie137033497
Tate2647598019
Tippah2338451075
Tishomingo17905910127
Tunica84021182
Union33475512519
Walthall1105366713
Warren33469216537
Washington470012218939
Wayne1930296911
Webster900245811
Wilkinson57424245
Winston19626011433
Yalobusha1125348222
Yazoo23505413918
Total245,8475,3569,8421,804

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories