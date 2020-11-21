1,972 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,972 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 142,401 with 3,657 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred on November 13 and November 20 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Holmes
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Perry
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tate
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Yazoo
|1
6 COVID-19 related death occurred between October 31 to November 13, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|DeSoto
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Sharkey
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1337
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1421
|24
|88
|11
|Amite
|503
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1054
|33
|105
|22
|Benton
|482
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2369
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|710
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|698
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1019
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|303
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|574
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|877
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|855
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1460
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1586
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1157
|34
|69
|15
|De Soto
|9467
|97
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3591
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|313
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1210
|23
|37
|6
|Greene
|581
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1354
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1123
|37
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6763
|105
|320
|35
|Hinds
|9460
|193
|507
|82
|Holmes
|1231
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|519
|18
|33
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1439
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6019
|116
|118
|14
|Jasper
|799
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|335
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|537
|17
|9
|1
|Jones
|3400
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|405
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3107
|47
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2722
|48
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3312
|142
|321
|77
|Lawrence
|697
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1312
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4740
|92
|196
|39
|Leflore
|1987
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1833
|64
|165
|36
|Lowndes
|2265
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4573
|102
|278
|49
|Marion
|1079
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|2057
|43
|58
|14
|Monroe
|1882
|77
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|717
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2161
|111
|144
|39
|Newton
|1025
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|688
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2364
|59
|193
|31
|Panola
|2094
|47
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1405
|67
|99
|23
|Perry
|636
|25
|20
|7
|Pike
|1596
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1907
|27
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1377
|25
|87
|6
|Quitman
|474
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5187
|96
|192
|26
|Scott
|1491
|29
|29
|3
|Sharkey
|304
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1430
|53
|136
|19
|Smith
|684
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|704
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1870
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|944
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1607
|48
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1199
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1049
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|594
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1586
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|735
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1707
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|3034
|106
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1151
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|415
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|383
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1124
|24
|54
|11
|Yalobusha
|666
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1468
|37
|137
|14
|Total
|142,401
|3,657
|7,384
|1,400
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
