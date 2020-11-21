1,972 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,972 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 142,401 with 3,657 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred on November 13 and November 20 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Holmes1
Jackson3
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette1
Lee1
Madison1
Pearl River1
Perry1
Rankin1
Tate1
Walthall1
Yazoo1

6 COVID-19 related death occurred between October 31 to November 13, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
DeSoto2
Harrison1
Marshall2
Sharkey1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1337486414
Alcorn1421248811
Amite50314152
Attala10543310522
Benton48217449
Bolivar23698322230
Calhoun71013254
Carroll69814459
Chickasaw1019324714
Choctaw303710
Claiborne57416439
Clarke877539327
Clay85526203
Coahoma14604012611
Copiah158640719
Covington1157346915
De Soto94679710220
Forrest35918517641
Franklin313441
George121023376
Greene58122406
Grenada13544411421
Hancock112337599
Harrison676310532035
Hinds946019350782
Holmes12316110220
Humphreys51918337
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1439338917
Jackson601911611814
Jasper7992110
Jefferson33511133
Jefferson Davis5371791
Jones34008718838
Kemper40515419
Lafayette31074712328
Lamar2722484312
Lauderdale331214232177
Lawrence69714262
Leake131243427
Lee47409219639
Leflore19878919547
Lincoln18336416536
Lowndes22656211533
Madison457310227849
Marion1079469215
Marshall2057435814
Monroe18827717252
Montgomery71725539
Neshoba216111114439
Newton1025294410
Noxubee68817214
Oktibbeha23645919331
Panola209447599
Pearl River1405679923
Perry63625207
Pike1596589827
Pontotoc190727192
Prentiss137725876
Quitman474600
Rankin51879619226
Scott149129293
Sharkey30417438
Simpson14305313619
Smith68416558
Stone70414589
Sunflower1870548415
Tallahatchie94427297
Tate1607487118
Tippah119930614
Tishomingo1049429626
Tunica59419152
Union1586254611
Walthall735286713
Warren17075612526
Washington303410618139
Wayne1151225910
Webster415145211
Wilkinson38322205
Winston1124245411
Yalobusha666268018
Yazoo14683713714
Total142,4013,6577,3841,400

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories