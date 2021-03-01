199 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 199 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,994 with 6,681 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams234377
Alcorn291861
Amite111533
Attala206569
Benton93324
Bolivar4609123
Calhoun157828
Carroll118225
Chickasaw201151
Choctaw69516
Claiborne98429
Clarke169371
Clay179150
Coahoma277568
Copiah277857
Covington248879
De Soto19672230
Forrest7208136
Franklin76119
George231745
Greene127633
Grenada247377
Hancock347374
Harrison16710278
Hinds18799386
Holmes182270
Humphreys92827
Issaquena1676
Itawamba289975
Jackson12592226
Jasper213445
Jefferson62527
Jefferson Davis101731
Jones7962146
Kemper90223
Lafayette5733113
Lamar588080
Lauderdale6833226
Lawrence120321
Leake252471
Lee9687160
Leflore3375118
Lincoln3541102
Lowndes6022137
Madison9457199
Marion252678
Marshall403192
Monroe3989126
Montgomery122438
Neshoba3807168
Newton229652
Noxubee122829
Oktibbeha441393
Panola430394
Pearl River4167130
Perry121634
Pike300195
Pontotoc408869
Prentiss269758
Quitman77114
Rankin12685264
Scott293870
Sharkey48817
Simpson274878
Smith152731
Stone172429
Sunflower318386
Tallahatchie170539
Tate302474
Tippah278765
Tishomingo212365
Tunica99023
Union395374
Walthall124140
Warren4129114
Washington5218130
Wayne253841
Webster110630
Wilkinson62426
Winston221675
Yalobusha144836
Yazoo289262
Total294,9946,681

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

