JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 199 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,994 with 6,681 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.