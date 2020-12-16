2 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District announced two additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district. One student at Sumner Hill Junior High School and one district employee at CPSD Central Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

School administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These two cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 97 since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

