JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) identified two additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths, both in the age range of 11 to 17 years-old.

According to MSDH, both children were unvaccinated. This brings Mississippi’s total of pediatric COVID-19 deaths to 13 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Children aged five and older are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.