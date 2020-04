JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves said two employees at the Mississippi Department of Corrections tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). A total of seven employees were tested.

The governor said the two employees, who tested positive, were not working at specific facilities.

Reeves also said three inmates at three different facilities were also tested for the virus. Two tests came back negative. The test for the third inmate has not been returned yet.