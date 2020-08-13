$2 million awarded to Planning and Development Districts in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the United States Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $2 million to Planning and Development Districts in Mississippi.

The funds will be used to boot economic development programs to help the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning District Contact Amount Purpose Central Mississippi Planning & Development District, Inc. Michael Monk, Chief Executive Officer(601) 981-1511 $400,000 Funds will be usedto respond to the coronavirus pandemic by updating member governments’ hazard mitigation plans to address pandemic response; creating commercial property inventories for member governments; and developing a continuity of operations plan. North Central Planning and Development District, Inc. Steve Russell, Executive Director(662) 283-2675 $400,000 Funds will be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by working to diversify the region’s economy; facilitating entrepreneurial activities; and supporting workforce development in Attala, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, and Yalobusha counties. East Central Planning and Development District, Inc. Mike Blount, Executive Director(601) 683-2007 $400,000 Funds will be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance to partners in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith counties to aid in securing funding for programs and projects that will provide economic resilience. North Delta Planning & Development District, Inc. James Curcio, Executive Director(662) 561-4100 $400,000 Funds will be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by planning and implementing an economic recovery and resiliency plan for impacted communities and businesses. Southwest Mississippi Planning & Development District, Inc. Wirt L. Peterson, Executive Director(601) 446-6044 $400,000 Funds will be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance to businesses and communities in the region.

LATEST STORIES: