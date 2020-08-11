MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two football players at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Termie Land, Head of School, 17 individuals have been quarantined.
Land said the school expected to have some positive cases. He said they will continue to follow the MRA’s plan and protocols when it comes to COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump pulled from briefing; A look at the future of college football
- Bodycam footage shows first responders rescue children from submerged vehicle
- 2 MRA football players test positive for COVID-19, 17 in quarantine
- 103-year-old woman celebrates birthday with first tattoo, first motorcycle ride
- What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on going back to school