2 MRA football players test positive for COVID-19, 17 in quarantine

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two football players at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Termie Land, Head of School, 17 individuals have been quarantined.

Land said the school expected to have some positive cases. He said they will continue to follow the MRA’s plan and protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

