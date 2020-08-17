2 Smith County students test positive for COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Smith County School District reported two students tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to district leaders, one high school student and one junior high student tested positive for COVID-19. The people they were in contact with have been notified.
When asked about how many individuals were in quarantine, the district didn’t have that number at this time.
