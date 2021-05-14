201 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 201 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 314,710 with 7,254 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams286982
Alcorn313368
Amite123142
Attala214473
Benton100025
Bolivar4802132
Calhoun170932
Carroll121829
Chickasaw208057
Choctaw76418
Claiborne102430
Clarke178080
Clay185554
Coahoma295579
Copiah297465
Covington259881
De Soto21646260
Forrest7689152
Franklin83923
George248148
Greene130633
Grenada261587
Hancock379586
Harrison17949309
Hinds20369416
Holmes189174
Humphreys96733
Issaquena1686
Itawamba300577
Jackson13450246
Jasper221148
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107133
Jones8384163
Kemper95828
Lafayette6203119
Lamar623686
Lauderdale7198240
Lawrence128724
Leake268473
Lee9986174
Leflore3498125
Lincoln3969110
Lowndes6403148
Madison10113217
Marion269380
Marshall4450103
Monroe4115133
Montgomery127142
Neshoba4031176
Newton246862
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha462998
Panola4596107
Pearl River4519146
Perry126338
Pike3327105
Pontotoc420872
Prentiss280060
Quitman81116
Rankin13643278
Scott316274
Sharkey50217
Simpson295388
Smith162534
Stone182833
Sunflower336290
Tallahatchie178941
Tate334784
Tippah288768
Tishomingo227067
Tunica105726
Union411176
Walthall134245
Warren4393121
Washington5341134
Wayne262841
Webster114532
Wilkinson67531
Winston227581
Yalobusha164638
Yazoo311770
Total314,7107,254

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

