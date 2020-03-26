2020 Legislative Session will not reconvene on April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gun said the Mississippi Legislature will delay reconvening the 2020 Legislative Session beyond Wednesday, April 1.

The Legislature adjourned its 125-day Session temporarily on Wednesday, March 18, pursuant to House Concurrent Resolution 65, which provided it would reconvene April 1 or on another date determined jointly by agreement of the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker.

Lieutenant Governor Hosemann, Speaker Gunn, and members of the Legislature continue to analyze the impact of COVID-19 and the new federal stimulus legislation on the State’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities, and the wider state budget. Budget analysts and agencies have advised legislative leadership that all agencies currently have the funds needed to meet the needs of our citizens.

No specific date is set for reconvening the Session at this time. The Legislature will not exceed its allotted 125 days for this Session by the Mississippi Constitution, and will not incur additional expense.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Lt. Governor’s Office and Speaker’s Office