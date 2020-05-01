2020 Mississippi Book Festival canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Mississippi Book Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new date for the festival will be on August 21, 2021.
In the meantime, we’ll celebrate great books throughout the year with non-festival programming, both virtually and in-person. Through online communities, we’ll feature all the authors we had invited to this year’s festival, while making special arrangements for many of our favorites with new books coming out this year.Holly Lange, Exec. Director of Mississippi Book Festival