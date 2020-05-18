2020 Mississippi Comic Con canceled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Comic Con has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, Dr. Thomas Dobbs (Mississippi Dept. of Health State Health Officer, member of the Mississippi State Medical Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists) stated, “Mass gatherings, such as conventions or other mass gatherings that will have limited opportunity for appropriate social distancing, will need to be canceled or postponed at least through the month of June; although we suspect that such activities are unlikely to be safe throughout the entire summer. Currently, indoor gatherings of over 20 people are not permitted.”

“Because of the uncertainty surrounding the current state order and the overall lack of certainty surrounding the safety of our patrons, guests, vendors, and staff for Mississippi Comic Con, we are forced to cancel our 2020 event. After speaking extensively with the management at the Trade Mart, and advisement from the Mississippi State Department of Health, we have rescheduled Mississippi Comic Con for June 26-27, 2021. We are in the process of trying to re-book some of this year’s guests for those dates but nothing is certain at this time,” said AVC Conventions co-owner Greg Hanks.

Refunds for Mississippi Comic Con will be processed for attendees, vendors, and artists.