204 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 4,716 total cases with 183 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 204 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,716 with 183 deaths.

New cases reported today: 204

New deaths reported today: 14

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Total Cases Total Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 90 6 2 Alcorn 7 0 0 Amite 18 0 0 Attala 49 0 1 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 86 6 4 Calhoun 42 2 1 Carroll 14 1 0 Chickasaw 51 4 1 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 10 0 0 Clarke 31 2 1 Clay 27 1 0 Coahoma 52 2 0 Copiah 51 1 0 Covington 37 0 1 Desoto 239 3 1 Forrest 151 4 3 Franklin 17 0 0 George 10 1 0 Greene 4 0 0 Grenada 26 0 1 Hancock 53 5 2 Harrison 151 5 3 Hinds 357 6 6 Holmes 61 5 1 Humphreys 13 3 1 Itawamba 26 1 1 Jackson 211 6 2 Jasper 23 1 0 Jefferson 5 0 1 Jefferson Davis 12 1 0 Jones 80 0 2 Kemper 23 0 1 Lafayette 68 3 1 Lamar 76 2 0 Lauderdale 232 17 9 Lawrence 20 0 0 Leake 99 1 0 Lee 64 4 0 Leflore 109 12 2 Lincoln 109 6 2 Lowndes 35 1 2 Madison 144 4 3 Marion 47 1 1 Marshall 39 2 0 Monroe 95 8 2 Montgomery 17 1 0 Neshoba 82 2 0 Newton 32 0 1 Noxubee 24 0 0 Oktibbeha 44 3 2 Panola 37 2 0 Pearl River 134 10 2 Perry 22 1 0 Pike 118 3 2 Pontotoc 18 2 2 Prentiss 27 0 2 Quitman 13 0 0 Rankin 146 4 1 Scott 158 0 1 Sharkey 3 0 0 Simpson 32 0 1 Smith 50 2 1 Stone 19 0 0 Sunflower 48 2 0 Tallahatchie 8 1 0 Tate 34 0 0 Tippah 49 7 1 Tishomingo 4 0 0 Tunica 33 1 1 Union 12 1 1 Walthall 24 0 0 Warren 25 2 0 Washington 71 3 1 Wayne 12 0 0 Webster 16 1 0 Wilkinson 64 6 1 Winston 34 0 0 Yalobusha 17 0 0 Yazoo 103 1 1 Total 4,716 183 79

Click here for more information from MSDH.