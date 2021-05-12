205 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 205 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 314,147 with 7,244 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams284682
Alcorn312868
Amite123042
Attala214273
Benton99525
Bolivar4800132
Calhoun170632
Carroll121828
Chickasaw207757
Choctaw76318
Claiborne102430
Clarke177980
Clay185254
Coahoma295279
Copiah296865
Covington259381
De Soto21587258
Forrest7677152
Franklin83623
George248048
Greene130533
Grenada261487
Hancock379286
Harrison17899309
Hinds20339415
Holmes188873
Humphreys96633
Issaquena1686
Itawamba300177
Jackson13443246
Jasper221048
Jefferson65628
Jefferson Davis107033
Jones8373163
Kemper95728
Lafayette6187118
Lamar622986
Lauderdale7187241
Lawrence128524
Leake267873
Lee9971174
Leflore3495125
Lincoln3962110
Lowndes6391146
Madison10092217
Marion269080
Marshall4436103
Monroe4109133
Montgomery126842
Neshoba4031176
Newton246461
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha462598
Panola4581107
Pearl River4511146
Perry126338
Pike3321105
Pontotoc420172
Prentiss279760
Quitman80716
Rankin13599278
Scott315773
Sharkey50217
Simpson294988
Smith162334
Stone182633
Sunflower335990
Tallahatchie178641
Tate333384
Tippah288168
Tishomingo226767
Tunica105326
Union410376
Walthall133945
Warren4387121
Washington5332134
Wayne262641
Webster114532
Wilkinson67231
Winston227081
Yalobusha164238
Yazoo311469
Total314,1477,244

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

