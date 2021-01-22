2,050 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,050 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 261,167 with 5,713 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between January 16 and January 21, 2021, in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Clay
|1
|Desoto
|4
|Forrest
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|2
|Lafayette
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pontotoc
|2
|Simpson
|1
|Stone
|1
|Warren
|1
|Winston
|3
Eighteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 18, 2020, and January 17, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Calhoun
|1
|Clay
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2123
|70
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2707
|54
|128
|20
|Amite
|1008
|26
|54
|7
|Attala
|1964
|61
|173
|36
|Benton
|848
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4087
|109
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1399
|22
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1064
|22
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1884
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|625
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|878
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1447
|62
|111
|30
|Clay
|1642
|37
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2459
|54
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2476
|49
|76
|9
|Covington
|2190
|72
|136
|39
|De Soto
|17561
|191
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6135
|122
|224
|50
|Franklin
|696
|17
|40
|4
|George
|2035
|39
|59
|7
|Greene
|1129
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2224
|71
|154
|32
|Hancock
|2884
|61
|69
|14
|Harrison
|14050
|202
|481
|65
|Hinds
|16687
|329
|786
|118
|Holmes
|1713
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|842
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|160
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2666
|62
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10729
|188
|217
|30
|Jasper
|1778
|38
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|565
|20
|39
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|877
|27
|8
|1
|Jones
|6607
|114
|217
|41
|Kemper
|800
|20
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5117
|94
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4998
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|6067
|192
|427
|94
|Lawrence
|1056
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2361
|67
|89
|14
|Lee
|9014
|143
|214
|41
|Leflore
|3090
|109
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|3042
|87
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5490
|120
|253
|56
|Madison
|8495
|168
|359
|69
|Marion
|2202
|73
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3520
|69
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3651
|106
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1112
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3464
|154
|196
|56
|Newton
|1973
|46
|86
|15
|Noxubee
|1122
|25
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4035
|81
|215
|36
|Panola
|3809
|81
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3422
|105
|158
|33
|Perry
|1040
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2681
|80
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3747
|57
|64
|6
|Prentiss
|2511
|53
|99
|15
|Quitman
|704
|9
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11102
|217
|388
|60
|Scott
|2560
|48
|61
|4
|Sharkey
|448
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2414
|71
|157
|20
|Smith
|1277
|25
|60
|8
|Stone
|1495
|25
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|2903
|73
|116
|17
|Tallahatchie
|1556
|35
|49
|7
|Tate
|2790
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2475
|50
|108
|7
|Tishomingo
|1938
|61
|102
|27
|Tunica
|882
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3532
|63
|125
|21
|Walthall
|1140
|37
|68
|13
|Warren
|3649
|103
|169
|38
|Washington
|4904
|125
|188
|39
|Wayne
|2084
|32
|69
|11
|Webster
|954
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|596
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2058
|70
|116
|37
|Yalobusha
|1211
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2537
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|261,167
|5,713
|10,034
|1,869
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.