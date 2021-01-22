2,050 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,050 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 261,167 with 5,713 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between January 16 and January 21, 2021, in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Clay1
Desoto4
Forrest1
Franklin1
Harrison3
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Jones2
Lafayette1
Lee1
Leflore1
Neshoba1
Panola1
Pontotoc2
Simpson1
Stone1
Warren1
Winston3

Eighteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 18, 2020, and January 17, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Calhoun1
Clay1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Lauderdale3
Lee1
Lowndes1
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Pearl River1
Prentiss1
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Warren1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2123707215
Alcorn27075412820
Amite100826547
Attala19646117336
Benton848234510
Bolivar408710922531
Calhoun139922284
Carroll106422479
Chickasaw1884445315
Choctaw6251310
Claiborne87825459
Clarke14476211130
Clay164237243
Coahoma24595412911
Copiah247649769
Covington21907213639
De Soto1756119111324
Forrest613512222450
Franklin69617404
George203539597
Greene112929526
Grenada22247115432
Hancock2884616914
Harrison1405020248165
Hinds16687329786118
Holmes17136810320
Humphreys84224338
Issaquena160600
Itawamba26666212522
Jackson1072918821730
Jasper177838362
Jefferson56520394
Jefferson Davis8772781
Jones660711421741
Kemper80020459
Lafayette51179418854
Lamar4998655213
Lauderdale606719242794
Lawrence105617272
Leake2361678914
Lee901414321441
Leflore309010923452
Lincoln30428717337
Lowndes549012025356
Madison849516835969
Marion22027315824
Marshall3520696415
Monroe365110618955
Montgomery111236549
Neshoba346415419656
Newton1973468615
Noxubee112225356
Oktibbeha40358121536
Panola38098110213
Pearl River342210515833
Perry104031217
Pike26818012534
Pontotoc374757646
Prentiss2511539915
Quitman704900
Rankin1110221738860
Scott256048614
Sharkey44817438
Simpson24147115720
Smith127725608
Stone1495258414
Sunflower29037311617
Tallahatchie155635497
Tate2790628019
Tippah2475501087
Tishomingo19386110227
Tunica88221182
Union35326312521
Walthall1140376813
Warren364910316938
Washington490412518839
Wayne2084326911
Webster954245811
Wilkinson59625245
Winston20587011637
Yalobusha1211348222
Yazoo25375613918
Total261,1675,71310,0341,869

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories