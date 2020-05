JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 206 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 new deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,458 with 635 deaths.

